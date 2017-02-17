autoevolution

Brabus G500 4x4 Has Red Engine and Smurf Skin Interior

 
17 Feb 2017, 13:08 UTC ·
by
You can leave it to the Germans to make black looks super-sexy. It's in their flag, and it's also the primary color of this Brabus-tuned Mercedes-AMG G500 4x4. However, it's also splashed with bold color all over.
Brabus is well known for its gold engine bits. However, the shock of opening a hood to find precious metals has worn off. Instead, the G500 boasts a bold red air filters/engine covers. It's classy yet futuristic design, a bit like the Bugatti ship from Elysium.

In case you're wondering, the brake calipers match the red under the hood. But this redhead chose to accessorize her black dress with blue leather shoes. I'm talking about the interior, which looks just like a pair of shoes I wanted to buy. You don't have to tell me; I know I have bad taste!

But inside the G-Class, blue leather looks right at home. Of course, it helps that Brabus are the grand masters of making top trim. We looked everywhere and only found one stitch out of place, at the bottom of the "4" in front of the passenger. But a machine did that... probably made in some second-rate country when it comes to perfectionism.

Anyway, this is not the first custom G-Class interior we've seen, so we're not surprised by the blue leather carpets. But you might. The roof has the same quilted pattern, and they even took the time to take care of the sunroof cover.

Elsewhere on this jewel of a car, we see that Brabus has installed a new grille and updated the bumpers. Several parts have been made out of blue-tinted carbon fiber, like the hood scoop, mirror caps, side trim and those fender flares that look just like the ones on the Brabus G63 6x6. Side skirts, accessory lights and the obligatory side exhaust system complete the makeover.
