autoevolution

E-Class Cabriolet Will Headline The Mercedes Stand At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

 
17 Feb 2017, 13:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Spring is just around the corner, which means that it’s high time to drop the top off and enjoy the first glimmers of spring and 86 million miles of clear blue skies. In Mercedes-Benz’s case, the E-Class Cabriolet is the ragtop of choice for the spring of 2017.
Following numerous spy photos of more or less camouflaged pre-production prototypes, the three-pointed star confirmed that it will present the A238 E-Class Cabriolet to the world in March, at the 87th edition of the poshest automotive show of them all.

The Cabriolet is the final piece of the E-Class puzzle, following in the W213 sedan, S213 wagon, All-Terrain, and C238 Coupe. And like its fixed-head bro, the fifth member of the range will be gifted with seating for four souls and a turbo-only engine lineup.

At launch, four powertrain options are expected from the A238: E 200, E 300, E 400 4Matic, and the E 220 d. The latter stands as the most efficient engine of the lot, partly due to the fact the automaker’s poured every bit of technical know-how into developing the 2.0-liter OM654 turbo diesel engine. If it’s performance you’re after, the E 400 4Matic packs plenty enough: 333 PS and 480 Nm, translating into 5.3 seconds to 100 km/h for the Coupe.

The C238 E-Class Coupe and A238 E-Class Convertible will get, at some point in the near future, the go-faster Mercedes-AMG treatment. It’s been widely rumored that the E50 4Matic is one of those variants, though it’s a safer bet to just wait for the Affalterbach boys to shoehorn the M177 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mill from the E63 4Matic+ into the engine bay.

On a side note, the all-new E-Class Cabriolet isn’t the only ragtop Mercedes-Benz has in store for the Geneva Motor Show. The Maybach division also has a debut lined up for Geneva in the form of the G650 Landaulet, which is said to mark the end of the W463 G-Class. Fret not, though, for the next generation of the G-Wagen is on the cards for 2018.
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet A238 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet 2017 Geneva Motor Show Mercedes-Benz luxury E-Class
press release
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74