E-Class Cabriolet Will Headline The Mercedes Stand At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Following numerous spy photos of more or less camouflaged pre-production prototypes, the three-pointed star confirmed that it will present the A238 E-Class Cabriolet to the world in March, at the 87th edition of the poshest automotive show of them all.The Cabriolet is the final piece of the E-Class puzzle, following in the W213 sedan, S213 wagon, All-Terrain, and C238 Coupe. And like its fixed-head bro, the fifth member of the range will be gifted with seating for four souls and a turbo-only engine lineup.At launch, four powertrain options are expected from the A238: E 200, E 300, E 400 4Matic, and the E 220 d. The latter stands as the most efficient engine of the lot, partly due to the fact the automaker’s poured every bit of technical know-how into developing the 2.0-liter OM654 turbo diesel engine. If it’s performance you’re after, the E 400 4Matic packs plenty enough: 333 PS and 480 Nm, translating into 5.3 seconds to 100 km/h for the Coupe.The C238 E-Class Coupe and A238 E-Class Convertible will get, at some point in the near future, the go-faster Mercedes-treatment. It’s been widely rumored that the E50 4Matic is one of those variants, though it’s a safer bet to just wait for the Affalterbach boys to shoehorn the M177 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mill from the E63 4Matic+ into the engine bay.On a side note, the all-new E-Class Cabriolet isn’t the only ragtop Mercedes-Benz has in store for the Geneva Motor Show. The Maybach division also has a debut lined up for Geneva in the form of the G650 Landaulet , which is said to mark the end of the W463 G-Class. Fret not, though, for the next generation of the G-Wagen is on the cards for 2018.