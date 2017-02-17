E-Class Cabriolet Will Headline The Mercedes Stand At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Spring is just around the corner, which means that it’s high time to drop the top off and enjoy the first glimmers of spring and 86 million miles of clear blue skies. In Mercedes-Benz
’s case, the E-Class Cabriolet is the ragtop of choice for the spring of 2017.
Following numerous spy photos of more or less camouflaged pre-production prototypes, the three-pointed star confirmed that it will present the A238 E-Class Cabriolet
to the world in March, at the 87th edition of the poshest automotive show of them all.
The Cabriolet is the final piece of the E-Class
puzzle, following in the W213 sedan, S213 wagon, All-Terrain, and C238 Coupe. And like its fixed-head bro, the fifth member of the range will be gifted with seating for four souls and a turbo-only engine lineup.
At launch, four powertrain options are expected from the A238: E 200, E 300, E 400 4Matic, and the E 220 d. The latter stands as the most efficient engine of the lot, partly due to the fact the automaker’s poured every bit of technical know-how into developing the 2.0-liter OM654 turbo diesel
engine. If it’s performance you’re after, the E 400 4Matic packs plenty enough: 333 PS and 480 Nm, translating into 5.3 seconds to 100 km/h for the Coupe.
The C238 E-Class Coupe and A238 E-Class Convertible will get, at some point in the near future, the go-faster Mercedes-AMG
treatment. It’s been widely rumored that the E50 4Matic
is one of those variants, though it’s a safer bet to just wait for the Affalterbach boys to shoehorn the M177 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mill from the E63 4Matic+ into the engine bay.
On a side note, the all-new E-Class Cabriolet isn’t the only ragtop Mercedes-Benz has in store for the Geneva Motor Show. The Maybach division also has a debut lined up for Geneva in the form of the G650 Landaulet
, which is said to mark the end of the W463 G-Class. Fret not, though, for the next generation of the G-Wagen is on the cards for 2018.