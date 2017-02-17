autoevolution

SEAT Leon Cupra R Will Be Limited Edition, Ateca Cupra Approved for 2018

 
17 Feb 2017
by
It's not a secret that SEAT wants to bring back the Leon Cupra R. In fact, we even have spyshots of a hatchback with the exhaust from the Golf R and AWD. However, this story fleshes out all some of the most important details about the car.
We love how open SEAT is being with its plans. Much like a Porsche sportscar buyer, the Cupra fan needs a clear timeframe to know where his money should go.

Speaking to Auto Express at the recent launch of the Leon facelift, SEAT vice president for R&D Matthias Rabe stated that the Cupra R is seven or eight months away.

That puts the debut in October, suggesting it will separate from the Frankfurt Motor Show to maximize coverage.

We think it's going to get at least 10 more horsepower because that's what the Golf R has and AWD nullifies the traction problems. They are even considering adding carbon fiber, which would be a first in this part of the market, but don't expect a pure track car, like the stripped out R26R.

“The core values of Cupra must remain - it must be fun to drive but something you can use every day, because this is not a car that is bought by people who have five or six other cars. So I don’t think a Cupra would be as extreme as a Porsche 911 GT3, for example. And even if we went further, it would still have four or five seats,” Rabe said.

Still, they can go a little wild with expertise from the Leon Cupra Cup, seeing as production will be strictly limited.

The SEAT official also talked about the future of the Ibiza Cupra, saying that it's not out of the question, "but it is not the top priority now."

So what have they got better to do? The Ateca Cupra, officially scheduled to debut next year. While the official didn't want to discuss any details, the 2.0 TSI is their only choice. How does that saying go? A Cupra engine can only go in a Cupra.
2017 SEAT Leon Cupra SEAT Leon CUPRA SEAT Leon Cupra R Cupra R Seat
 
