autoevolution

2017 Acura NSX Gets Carbon Exoskeleton Widebody Kit in Amazing Rendering

 
17 Feb 2017, 13:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When Acura came up with the new-age NSX, a part of the model's die-hard fans were dissapointed to see the soft(or at least softer than anticipated) side of the machine, dictated by its hybrid powertrain. Usually, when such a market response arrives, aftermarket developers rush to help those in need of extra aggression, but the situation is not that simple here.
As it happens with most hybrids or EVs, tuners aren't exactly fighting over who gets to work on the vehicle first. Despite Hennessey Performance having promised an NSX package, we haven't heard of any actual tuning package for the super-Honda actually hitting the market.

Thus, it seems that, at least for now, we have to turn to the virtual realm in order to get our custom NSX kicks. And the latest example of this comes from the render above.

The render comes from Jonsibal, a digital artist that enjoys gifting supercars with widebody armors. The pixel play we're looking at gifts the gas-electric Acura with a set of carbon fiber goodies that can be described as an aerodynamic exoskeleton.

We can notice a hefty splitter, as well as a pair of winglets up front, while the sides of the supercar have been left in factory stock condition. Most of the work is concentrated at the rear, where the ferocious diffuser is matched with the generously-sized aero elements on the sides of the apron.

We musn't forget the hefty tail of the NSX, whose profile talks about the kind of downforce this is able to generate.  As for the aftermarket wheel and tire package on this supercar, this seems to come straight from the racing world.

Oh, and by the way, the artist didn't have all that much to say about the digital contraption he delivered, coming up with a brief caption for this render, one that reads "Calm before the Storm".
2017 Acura NSX Honda NSX acura nsx supercar rendering carbon widebody
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our ACURA Testdrives:

2015 Acura TLX74