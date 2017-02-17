2017 Acura NSX Gets Carbon Exoskeleton Widebody Kit in Amazing Rendering

When Acura came up with the new-age NSX, a part of the model's die-hard fans were dissapointed to see the soft(or at least softer than anticipated) side of the machine, dictated by its hybrid powertrain. Usually, when such a market response arrives, aftermarket developers rush to help those in need of extra aggression, but the situation is not that simple here.





Oh, and by the way, the artist didn't have all that much to say about the digital contraption he delivered, coming up with a brief caption for this render, one that reads "Calm before the Storm". As it happens with most hybrids or EVs, tuners aren't exactly fighting over who gets to work on the vehicle first. Despite Hennessey Performance having promised an NSX package, we haven't heard of any actual tuning package for the super-Honda actually hitting the market.Thus, it seems that, at least for now, we have to turn to the virtual realm in order to get our custom NSX kicks. And the latest example of this comes from the render above.The render comes from Jonsibal , a digital artist that enjoys gifting supercars with widebody armors. The pixel play we're looking at gifts the gas-electric Acura with a set of carbon fiber goodies that can be described as an aerodynamic exoskeleton.We can notice a hefty splitter, as well as a pair of winglets up front, while the sides of the supercar have been left in factory stock condition. Most of the work is concentrated at the rear, where the ferocious diffuser is matched with the generously-sized aero elements on the sides of the apron.We musn't forget the hefty tail of the NSX, whose profile talks about the kind of downforce this is able to generate. As for the aftermarket wheel and tire package on this supercar, this seems to come straight from the racing world.Oh, and by the way, the artist didn't have all that much to say about the digital contraption he delivered, coming up with a brief caption for this render, one that reads "Calm before the Storm".