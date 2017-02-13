2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet is Strictly Limited To 99 Units

Make no mistake about it, the G-Class is in a class of its own. The G650 Landaulet
, however, pushes the envelope to ultra-luxury territory due, in part, to the “Maybach” suffix in its name.
Dubbed as being “the most exclusive form of stylish open-top motoring,”
the G650 Landaulet marks the first time Mercedes applied the Maybach indicative to an SUV
. Just like the G63 6x6
and the G500 4x4 Squared
, this gentle giant is equipped with portal axles for extreme off-road capability. Comparative to its predecessors, however, the G650 packs V12 firepower.
The name of the game is M279 and its twin-turbo’d goodness is rated at 630 PS (463 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of peak torque. It’s no wonder, then, why combined fuel consumption is 17 liters per 100 kilometers according to the New European Driving Cycles. In U.S.
currency, that’s 13.84 mpg.
Standing 5,345 millimeters long and 2,235 millimeters high, the G650 Landaulet’s party piece is is semi-convertible roof. From a visual standpoint, the structure is a blend between the 2007 Maybach 62 Landaulet and the G-Class Cabrio
of the W463 variety. Speaking of the W463
, the G650 Landaulet is swansong for the W463 generation of the Austrian brute. Only 99 units will be built, with the market launch slated for autumn.
“With the fifth model after the S�Class Saloon, Pullman and Cabriolet, as well as the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 show car, we are underlining the importance of the Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand for the Mercedes brand family,"
said Dr. Jens Thiemer, the head of marketing at Mercedes-Benz Cars
.
The 3,428-millimeter wheelbase is another highlight of the luxurious off-road machine. 578-mm longer than a “regular”
W463, the G650 Landaulet features highly comfortable rear seats from the S-Class
. They can fully recline and, of course, both feature inflatable air chambers and massage function.
Just like every other G-Class meant for civilians, this fellow here will be manufactured by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria.