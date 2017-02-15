autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Facelift Has More Game, Still Hides it

 
15 Feb 2017, 10:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We're now less than six months from the moment that the S-Class W222 mid-cycle facelift is unleashed upon unsuspecting Joneses all over the world.
An all-new engine generation and as much technology to make it fully autonomous in certain situations, these are the biggest changes that are expected from the revamped S-Class family.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe C217 facelift will benefit from the same novelties, even though none of them can be actually observed on the latest mule that our spy photographers spotted in Sweden.

The white pre-production prototype in the adjacent photos is doing its best at hiding all the differences that the production model will have, including the redesigned bits and bobs adorning the car's exterior.

Speaking of which, apart from the restyled front and rear bumpers, the facelifted S-Class Coupe will also feature new interior graphics for both the headlights and the taillights, even though this prototype is still showing the current headlamps.

On the inside, Mercedes-Benz will fit it with a new steering wheel, while an ultra-wide screen will replace the two separate ones found in the current model. Redesigned upholstery for the seats and new colors in the Designo range will also be available, while a restyled touchpad on the center armrest will replace the one found in the pre-facelift model.

Engine-wise, the S400 Coupe will be powered by an all-new, 3.0-liter inline-six. Augmented by a turbocharger and an electric compressor that takes its juices from a 48-Volt electric system, the powerplant should deliver at least 407 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.

The S500 Coupe (S550 in the U.S.) will ditch its 4.7-liter V8 for a version of the AMG-developed 4.0-liter V8 with cylinder de-activation technology and around 470 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque.

A more powerful version of the 4.0-liter will also be used on the S63 Coupe facelift, which should come with 612 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. The twin-turbo, 6.0-liter V12 in the S65 Coupe should remain unchanged, save for a few more extra horsepower and a slightly better fuel consumption.

Expect the facelifted S-Class Coupe to be unveiled about a year from now, most likely at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show or around that time, as a 2019 model year. The convertible version should arrive just a few months later.
2019 mercedes-benz s-class coupe Mercedes-Benz S-Class s-class coupe spyshots C217 mercedes-benz s-class coupe
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74