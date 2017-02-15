2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Facelift Has More Game, Still Hides it

We're now less than six months from the moment that the S-Class W222 mid-cycle facelift
is unleashed upon unsuspecting Joneses all over the world.
An all-new engine generation and as much technology to make it fully autonomous in certain situations, these are the biggest changes that are expected from the revamped S-Class family.
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe C217 facelift
will benefit from the same novelties, even though none of them can be actually observed on the latest mule that our spy photographers spotted in Sweden.
The white pre-production prototype in the adjacent photos is doing its best at hiding all the differences that the production model will have, including the redesigned bits and bobs adorning the car's exterior.
Speaking of which, apart from the restyled front and rear bumpers, the facelifted S-Class Coupe will also feature new interior graphics for both the headlights and the taillights, even though this prototype is still showing the current headlamps.
On the inside, Mercedes-Benz
will fit it with a new steering wheel, while an ultra-wide screen will replace the two separate ones found in the current model. Redesigned upholstery for the seats and new colors in the Designo range will also be available, while a restyled touchpad on the center armrest will replace the one found in the pre-facelift model.
Engine-wise, the S400 Coupe will be powered by an all-new, 3.0-liter inline-six. Augmented by a turbocharger and an electric compressor that takes its juices from a 48-Volt electric system, the powerplant should deliver at least 407 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.
The S500 Coupe (S550 in the U.S.) will ditch its 4.7-liter V8 for a version of the AMG
-developed 4.0-liter V8 with cylinder de-activation technology and around 470 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque.
A more powerful version of the 4.0-liter will also be used on the S63 Coupe facelift, which should come with 612 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. The twin-turbo, 6.0-liter V12 in the S65 Coupe should remain unchanged, save for a few more extra horsepower and a slightly better fuel consumption.
Expect the facelifted S-Class Coupe to be unveiled about a year from now, most likely at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show or around that time, as a 2019 model year. The convertible version
should arrive just a few months later.