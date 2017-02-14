autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet Begins Road Testing

 
14 Feb 2017
by
Unveiled less than two years ago, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet (A217) is already heading toward its first and probably only mid-cycle facelift.
Just like its sedan and coupe brother, the convertible version of the S-Class will benefit from very few visual modifications, most of the differences compared to the pre-facelift residing under the hood.

That said, the headlights and taillights will get new interior graphics, even though the pre-production prototype spotted by our spy photographers doesn't seem to sport all of them.

The front and rear bumpers will also be slightly redesigned, with new sets of alloy wheels and a new range of exterior colors to complete the total number of exterior design modifications.

Even though only one spy photo of the interior is available so far, you can probably notice that Mercedes-Benz will gift the S-Class Cabrio with a new steering wheel, while the two oversized displays in front of the driver will transform into a single piece.

Engine wise, every powerplant will be all-new apart from the twelve-cylinder in the S65 Cabriolet, which will only be tweaked for better fuel consumption and slightly more power.

The S500 Cabrio (S550 in the U.S.) will no longer be equipped with a 4.7-liter V8, but with a version of the AMG-developed 4.0-liter V8 with around 460 hp and 750 Nm (553.2 lb-ft) of torque. A similar story will happen with the Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet, which will be among the last models to feature the twin-turbocharged, 5.5-liter V8. In this scenario, the 4.0-liter V8 will offer at least 612 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.

Apart from the S65, which should remain paired with the AMG-tuned 7-speed auto, both the S500 and S63 will get the new 9-speed transmission. The S63 will get the multi-clutch version of the gearbox, though, while the S500 should stay with a torque converter.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet should be officially unveiled in the first half of 2018, most likely at the Geneva Motor Show, with sales commencing a short time after that.
