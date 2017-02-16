autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Pickup Truck Rendering Has Ugly Duckling Proportions

 
Using the world wide web crystal ball, we can tell you that the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is back under the spotlights these days. Recent examples include YouTuber Salomondrin parting ways with his SLR back in December, the abandoned example over in the Czech Republic (check out the images to your right) and the render we're here to show you today.
The supercharged beast has been given the pickup truck treatment and, given the overly long nose of the senior hypercar, the resulting proportions fully deserve the oddball tag.

Yasid Oozear, the artist behind this rendering, decided to take the Australian path, labeling his creation as a Ute.

It's worth noting that the infamous side exhaust pipes have maintained their position. Nevertheless, the V8 animal has lost its factory stock rims, gaining a set of rolling goodies "supplied" by Rotiform Wheels.Why would anybody want to add a bed to the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren?
We've been following the artist for quite a while now, keeping you up to date with his digital contraptions. And it seems the man's pixel play episodes are getting crazier by the month, as this supercharged truck demonstrates.

Here's the pixel wielder explaining his otherworldly bed creature: "This is a Mercedute McLute SLute.. lol. I don't even know why man,"

Truth be told, the artist has been on a pickup truck craze this month. Those of you who aren't following our pixel play tales will be reminded this is the pathway that led to the giggle-generating Ferrari F40 and Nissan GT-R blue collar proposals.

We've decided to split the man's creations into two categories, depending on their... practicality level. Since all of them come with the same microscopic ground clearance, the criterion we turned to is the bed capacity. This is, of course, an imaginary factory, but such a take is only natural given the circumstances.
Mercedes-Benz SLR Mclaren Mercedes-Benz McLaren pickup truck rendering SLR
 
