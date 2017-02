SUV

An onslaught of new models is also part of the reinvention plan, with the first to carry the flag into battle being the almost rival-less CT6 . Even though so far the luxury sedan has had a somewhat lukewarm reception mainly because it doesn't feature a V8 yet, Cadillac is set to add a lot more models using a two-letter and one number as a name.According to the carmaker's new nomenclature, sedans and coupes will be named CT, followed by a number, while crossovers andwill be called XT, also followed by a number to exemplify its place in the lineup.Cadillac's main predicament nowadays is that it hasn't yet aligned with customers expectations and it only has two SUVs, the XT5 and the big ol' Escalade , which is the only one from the two making real money.The carmaker obviously needs a smaller crossover, and it seems that its wish will be granted in 2018 when the compact XT3 will make its official appearance. Until that time comes, we can already check out the first pre-production prototype of the 2019 Cadillac XT3, caught while being tested on public roads.Despite being camouflaged to the teeth, our spy photographers were kind enough also to send us a close-up of the rear axle, which tells us among other things that we're dealing with a front-wheel-drive model.Most likely set to be based on the D2XX platform, the XT3 will probably be closely related to to the Buick Envision, GMC Terrain, and the Chevrolet Equinox Peeking through the thick camo, we can guess that its design will be seriously differentiated, with the Caddie having a much more squared-off look compared to its cousins. You can have another look at the Cadillac Escala Concept for an idea how most of its design motifs will play out.An assortment of turbocharged four-cylinder engines will provide the oomph, and hopefully, there will also be at least anversion in the range. Since the prototype also has an oddly camouflaged panel on the front left fender, we're guessing that a plug-in hybrid version is also in the works.Expect the 2019 Cadillac XT3 to be officially unveiled at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, with production and sales starting soon after that. The model will probably be manufactured at the Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas.