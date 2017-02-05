2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Order Guide Reveals Only One Well-Equipped Trim Level

Not too long ago, Cadillac announced that the plug-in hybrid version
of the CT6 would go on sale in the U.S. starting from $75,095. Slated to roll into U.S. dealer lots this spring, the Chinese-built CT6 Plug-In hybrid is, as expected, pretty costly.
At $75,095, it’s more expensive than the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6-powered CT6. But according to the order guide for the CT6 Plug-In
, that’s due to the loads of features included as standard. Case in point: the Comfort Package, Rear Seat Package, as well as the Enhanced Vision and Comfort Package aren’t options, but standard equipment. A 10-speaker Bose audio system, adaptive cruise control, and OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi are on the menu as well, as is front and rear automatic braking.
The order guide reveals that there’s no trim level to choose from, which makes the CT6 Plug-In a model in its own right. Somewhat expected from a full-size sedan with eco-friendly ambitions, RPO code NKD is how Cadillac identifies a feature called “noise control engine sound enhancement.”
I can’t blame Cadillac for it. After all, who would like to hear a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine work its little heart out in a car of this size?
An 18.4 kWh lithium-ion battery is the party piece of the CT6 Plug-In, offering an estimated 30 miles (approximately 48 kilometers) of EV range. Performance isn’t too bad either: 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, 78 mph top speed in pure electric mode, 150 mph top speed with the help of the ICE, 335 horsepower and 432 pound-feet of torque. The “Regen On Demand”
feature allows the driver to select one of four levels of regenerative braking, which helps with charging the battery.
Cadillac
estimates the total range of the CT6 Plug-In at around 400 miles, based on a 65 MPGe combined rating in EV mode and 26 MPG combined when relying solely on the gas-powered engine. The 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In is available in six exterior colors: Crystal White Tricoat, Stellar Black Metallic, Bronze Dune Metallic, Moonstone Metallic, and Deep Amethyst Metallic. One of the few options available for the greenest version of the CT6 include a license plant front mounting, a cargo net, and premium floor mats.