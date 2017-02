2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Order Guide Reveals Only One Well-Equipped Trim Level

At $75,095, it’s more expensive than the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6-powered CT6. But according to the order guide for the CT6 Plug-In , that’s due to the loads of features included as standard. Case in point: the Comfort Package, Rear Seat Package, as well as the Enhanced Vision and Comfort Package aren’t options, but standard equipment. A 10-speaker Bose audio system, adaptive cruise control, and OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi are on the menu as well, as is front and rear automatic braking.The order guide reveals that there’s no trim level to choose from, which makes the CT6 Plug-In a model in its own right. Somewhat expected from a full-size sedan with eco-friendly ambitions, RPO code NKD is how Cadillac identifies a feature called “ noise control engine sound enhancement .” I can’t blame Cadillac for it. After all, who would like to hear a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine work its little heart out in a car of this size?An 18.4 kWh lithium-ion battery is the party piece of the CT6 Plug-In, offering an estimated 30 miles (approximately 48 kilometers) of EV range. Performance isn’t too bad either: 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, 78 mph top speed in pure electric mode, 150 mph top speed with the help of the ICE, 335 horsepower and 432 pound-feet of torque. The “ Regen On Demand ” feature allows the driver to select one of four levels of regenerative braking, which helps with charging the battery. Cadillac estimates the total range of the CT6 Plug-In at around 400 miles, based on a 65 MPGe combined rating in EV mode and 26 MPG combined when relying solely on the gas-powered engine. The 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In is available in six exterior colors: Crystal White Tricoat, Stellar Black Metallic, Bronze Dune Metallic, Moonstone Metallic, and Deep Amethyst Metallic. One of the few options available for the greenest version of the CT6 include a license plant front mounting, a cargo net, and premium floor mats.