2017 Volkswagen Golf GTD and GTD Variant Detailed in New Photo Gallery

Volkswagen organized a launch event for the Golf 7.5 earlier this week, thus resulting in brand new photos of the GTD diesel hot hatch
for the press to enjoy. You might think this is just another mild facelift, but there's a lot going on under the skin.
I took the liberty of downloading the specs sheet for the GTD with DSG because it reveals the effects of installing a 7-speed on the most powerful diesel Golf. The hatchback is a tenth of a second faster, reaching 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. However, the company has increased claimed fuel economy numbers across the board, not just here.
Thanks to the gearbox from the Audi S3, the Golf GTD should be a better cruiser as well. So is there anything radical being revealed in these photos? Only that the German models are much more technologically advanced than their rivals, which include the Peugeot 308 GT and the Ford Focus ST.
For example, you can option not only the digital dashboard, but also a new 9.2-inch nav system that looks as crisp as that of a premium car.
Under the hood, not much has changed. The Golf GTD hatch and GTD Variant continue to be powered by a 2.0 TDI
engine rated at 184 PS and 380 Nm of torque. The electronic differential keeps all that power in check, but you can't order it with 4x4 like you can with the Octavia RS.
It's worth pointing out that the GTD features standard all-LED headlights, but the taillights appear to be of a cheaper construction than on the GTI. The graphics seem very similar to the base versions of the Passat.
The Golf GTD remains as dull as dishwater, with a couple of small exhaust pipes and silver paint. However, you will have to pay a pretty penny for the privilege of owning it, as prices start at €30,800 for the 3-door manual, about €825 more than the equivalent GTI
. The GTD Variant model with its practical 600-liter trunk, can cost €35,000 with DSG and one or two options.