autoevolution

2017 Volkswagen Golf GTD and GTD Variant Detailed in New Photo Gallery

 
5 Feb 2017, 15:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Volkswagen organized a launch event for the Golf 7.5 earlier this week, thus resulting in brand new photos of the GTD diesel hot hatch for the press to enjoy. You might think this is just another mild facelift, but there's a lot going on under the skin.
I took the liberty of downloading the specs sheet for the GTD with DSG because it reveals the effects of installing a 7-speed on the most powerful diesel Golf. The hatchback is a tenth of a second faster, reaching 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. However, the company has increased claimed fuel economy numbers across the board, not just here.

Thanks to the gearbox from the Audi S3, the Golf GTD should be a better cruiser as well. So is there anything radical being revealed in these photos? Only that the German models are much more technologically advanced than their rivals, which include the Peugeot 308 GT and the Ford Focus ST.

For example, you can option not only the digital dashboard, but also a new 9.2-inch nav system that looks as crisp as that of a premium car.

Under the hood, not much has changed. The Golf GTD hatch and GTD Variant continue to be powered by a 2.0 TDI engine rated at 184 PS and 380 Nm of torque. The electronic differential keeps all that power in check, but you can't order it with 4x4 like you can with the Octavia RS.

It's worth pointing out that the GTD features standard all-LED headlights, but the taillights appear to be of a cheaper construction than on the GTI. The graphics seem very similar to the base versions of the Passat.

The Golf GTD remains as dull as dishwater, with a couple of small exhaust pipes and silver paint. However, you will have to pay a pretty penny for the privilege of owning it, as prices start at €30,800 for the 3-door manual, about €825 more than the equivalent GTI. The GTD Variant model with its practical 600-liter trunk, can cost €35,000 with DSG and one or two options.

 Download attachment: 2017 Golf GTD specs (PDF)

Volkswagen Golf GTD Volkswagen Golf GTD Variant 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTD
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52