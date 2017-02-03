autoevolution

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI Interior and Exterior Detailed in New Videos and Photos

 
Golf GTI facelifts are a relatively uncommon thing, but we like what Volkswagen has done with the pocket rocket that has been around for nearly 42 years. It might not be the sharpest, most mental car, but no other hot hatch blends comfort and value so well.
Like the rest of the family, the GTI underwent a bit of nip and tuck. I don't know why they are calling it a 2017 car when it's not going to reach European dealerships until at least March. However, VW USA didn't even announce the facelift, so it might be a 2018 or later.

We're going to talk about the specs in a moment. But first, let's examine the styling because we have been bombarded with photos and video footage. Presumably, this cool little 3-door is a base 230 PS model, because the 245 PS one with the Performance Pack is not ready. We say "presumably" because it has the wheels from the Clubsport, which are a very nice touch.

From the from, the new features are immediately visible because the headlights look like they have double hockey sticks, just like all the concepts Volkswagen has been showing. The system is full-LED instead of bi-xenon like before.

Also, the GTI has fake side air intakes that actually end in fog lights. The back end still has the same old exhaust setup, but designers have introduced 3D taillights with a pulsating indicator. Very Audi!Digital dash, finally!
There are plenty of hot hatchbacks that offer a digital dash, not necessarily a 12.3-inch screen like the 2018 GTI, but still entertaining. For example, the Kia cee'd GT forwent analog conventions in 2014.

The interior of the new GTI houses a new 9.2-inch Discovery Navigation Pro infotainment system which can be specced. It can be operated with gesture controls, and yes, it's freaking expensive to option.

The 230 model lacks the outright pace of manic machines like the Civic Type R. It also doesn't come with a mechanical differential, instead using the XDS+ system to grab the brakes. The brakes are going to be another letdown feature for hardcore track users.

Priced from €29,975, the manual GTI facelift will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds and move on to a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph). The DSG version is €2,000 more expensive without being any faster on paper.





