Mercedes-Benz Issues Several Recalls In The USA, About 18,000 Units Affected

 
21 Feb 2017
Mercedes-Benz will operate four recall campaigns in the USA, and the NHTSA has been informed of all of them.
These campaigns will fix about 18,000 vehicles in total for different issues that may put the safety of their occupants at risk in the event of a crash. No injuries or deaths have been linked to the problems, but Mercedes-Benz wants to be sure that its customers are safe from any potential harm.

The largest recall targets 12,456 units, which could have an issue with the passenger detection system. Mercedes-Benz has informed the NHTSA that the situation could lead to the passenger’s side airbags might not be deployed in the event of an accident because the system might disable them.

The 2017 E300 and E43 are affected by the issue, and all owners will be contacted in March to schedule an appointment with their preferred dealers.

The second-largest recall announced by Mercedes-Benz focuses on 5,882 units sold in the USA. The affected models are 2017 GLE, and GLS SUVs, which may encounter the unlatching of the center console in particular types of crashes. Mercedes-Benz will modify their center consoles to ensure that these parts remain latched in the event of an accident.

One of the recall campaigns targets the 2017 E-Class, in the form of the E300. The version of the model might have been fitted with a potentially faulty column-mounted shifter module.

The module in question might have a damaged circuit board that could prevent the lever from selecting a gear. This action targets only 73 vehicles, but the NHTSA still had to be advised of the situation.

A different recall targets the windshields of four vehicles that may not have received sufficient adhesive in the bonding process of the glass element. Because of that problem, Mercedes-Benz fears that the windshields of four MY2016 GLS450 and GLE350 models could detach in a crash.

The owners of the affected automobiles will be notified, and they will get new windshields to prevent any potential harm that could have been caused in the event of an accident.
