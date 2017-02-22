autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG Prepares New Edition Models For The 2017 Geneva Motor Show

 
Some say that Mercedes-AMG will surprise everyone with a four-door sedan concept dubbed GT4 at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. However, it’s fairly easy to take the rumor mill at face value. Even if the go-faster concept doesn’t show up, there’s still plenty of new models Mercedes-AMG has in store for us.
The first is the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50, an exclusive equipment package that celebrates 50 years since AMG set up shop in Affalterbach. It’s a limited run of 500 vehicles worldwide, which makes it quite an exclusive proposition for those in the market for a go-faster convertible.

Available in two finishes (designo cashmere white magno and designo graphite gray magno), the Edition 50 further boasts a flurry of black chrome accents and black-painted AMG cross-spoke forged wheels. The interior furthers the visual theme of the exterior, making for quite an amazing-looking machine. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine serves as the belly of the beast.

The second Mercedes-AMG to headline the company’s stand in Geneva is the C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition. Based on what the name implies, it comes as no surprise that the fabric top is finished in deep ocean blue. The color is also applied to the trim of the front and rear aprons, as well as the surrounds for the hub caps. Only 150 examples are slated for production.

Finally, Mercedes-AMG is proud to introduce the C43 4Matic Coupe Night Edition and C43 4Matic Cabriolet Night Edition. The night is enveloped in darkness, so go figure what sort of visual theme the automaker went for. Indeed, black details in and out rule supreme in the case of these babies.

Compared to the GT and C63, the C43 makes use of a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 367 PS at its disposal. Torque stands at 520 Nm from 2,000 and 4,200 rpm, whereas the performance-oriented 4Matic AWD system helps with off-the-line acceleration. 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) is doable in 4.7 seconds in the Coupe’s case, whereas the Cabriolet needs a tenth of a second more.

All these limited-run models will go on sale on March 6, with deliveries slated for June for the C43 4Matic Night and C63 Ocean Blue. The GT C Roadster Edition 50, on the other hand, is programmed to reach customers in July.
