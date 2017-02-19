Cigarette Racing’s New Boat Is Inspired By The Mercedes-AMG GT R

autoevolution

AMG is kicking of 50 years of age. The performance brand also happens to celebrate a decade since it teamed up with Cigarette Racing, so go figure why this boat sports the trademark green also found on Mercedes-AMG’s most hardcore model.
Officially dubbed 50’ Marauder AMG, the racing boat features lots of carbon fiber in its construction. The composite material helped Cigarette Racing shed more than 1,300 pounds (590 kilograms) compared to the preceding high-performance boat, which is a meaningful achievement in its own right.

Gorden Wagener, the chief design officer at Daimler AG, is the man Cigarette Racing enlisted to beautify the Marauder AMG. The inserts of the seats, for example, were designed and crafted with the help of the AMG Performance Studio. The Green Hell Magno detailing, meanwhile, is a nod to the paintwork we associate with the Mercedes-AMG GT R, a coupe that prides itself on a rather ominous but well-deserved nickname: The Beast of the Green Hell.”
Under the skin, the Marauder AMG is powered by not one, but two Mercury Racing 1550/1350 QC4v engines. Coupled to M8 stern drives, the total output is rated 3,100 horsepower. In its lesser setting, the powertrain unleashed 1,350 horsepower per engine with 91-octane fuel. In the raciest setting, you’re looking at 1,550 horsepower from each of the Mercury Racing mills.

“From the very beginning we were confident that Mercedes-AMG would be the perfect partner as our companies both take great pride in our triumphant racing heritage and maintain a steadfast focus on pushing the limits of performance,” commented Skip Braver, the CEO of Cigarette Racing. “It is now an extremely proud moment to celebrate 10 years of working together and demonstrate the strength of our collaboration with Mercedes-AMG by unveiling our most impressive high performance boat yet,” he concluded.

 

