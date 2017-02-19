Cigarette Racing’s New Boat Is Inspired By The Mercedes-AMG GT R

AMG

Mercedes-AMG and the @CigaretteRacingTeam are celebrating AMG’s 50th birthday and their 10th anniversary of partnership at the 2017 Miami International Boat Show. The perfect stage to introduce their latest common project, the 50’ Marauder inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GT R with up to 3100 HP and speeds in excess of 130 MPH. #AMG50Years #MercedesAMG #CigaretteRacingTeam #50Marauder #DrivingPerformance #Mercedes #AMG #Performance #Power #Passion #Luxury #Lifestyle [Fuel consumption combined: 11.4 l/100km | CO2 emission: 259 g/km]

