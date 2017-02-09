autoevolution

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R Already Spotted in German Traffic, Sounds Brutal

 
9 Feb 2017, 15:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
March 2017 - this is when the delivering for the Beast of the Green Hell are scheduled to kick off. Nevertheless, the Mercedes-AMG GT R has already showed up on the streets of Germany and we have to tell you things are uber-spicy.
Judging by the timing and the number plate of the vehicle, we are looking at a Mercedes-owned car. This reminds us of all the factory vehicles that continued to roam the streets after the 577 hp supercar made its debut last year.

As always, the unapologetic nature of the GT R easily shines and it's enough to pay attention to the rumbling soundtrack of this white example to understand that.

It's almost impossible to discuss the Mercedes-AMG GT R without also mentioning the Nurburgring and we'll use this occasions to remind you that the Nordschleife lap time of the rear-steer monster can, probably, still be improved.

Back in December last year, the Affalterbach supercar delivered a 'Ring time of 7.10,92, but the feat was achieved in a Sport Auto test. Don't get us wrong, the German publication is a respected authority when it comes to Nurburgring chronograph numbers, but, traditionally, manufacturer lap times have proven even sweeter - for instance, the sport auto time for the Porsche 918 Spyder, whose official number makes it a record holder, places the hypercar behind the GT R.

Perhaps the three-pointed star is holding a Ring ace up its sleeve, which could help it in the battle with Porsche. Or maybe the German automaker has now moved on to the tons of projects that await it.

Either way, once the Mercedes-AMG GT R hits the streets next month, the vicious nature of the machine will undoubtedly determine many of its drivers to pull delicious tire-slashing stunts and we'll be here, bringing them to you. Until then, you're all invited to head for the "play" button below and let the brief sighting of this prototype entertain you.

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R Mercedes-AMG supercar v8 mercedes-amg gt r
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74