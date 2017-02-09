2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R Already Spotted in German Traffic, Sounds Brutal

March 2017 - this is when the delivering for the Beast of the Green Hell are scheduled to kick off. Nevertheless, the Mercedes-AMG GT R has already showed up on the streets of Germany and we have to tell you things are uber-spicy.





Judging by the timing and the number plate of the vehicle, we are looking at a Mercedes -owned car. This reminds us of all the factory vehicles that continued to roam the streets after the 577 hp supercar made its debut last year.As always, the unapologetic nature of the GT R easily shines and it's enough to pay attention to the rumbling soundtrack of this white example to understand that.It's almost impossible to discuss the Mercedes-GT R without also mentioning the Nurburgring and we'll use this occasions to remind you that the Nordschleife lap time of the rear-steer monster can, probably, still be improved.Back in December last year, the Affalterbach supercar delivered a 'Ring time of 7.10,92, but the feat was achieved in a Sport Auto test. Don't get us wrong, the German publication is a respected authority when it comes to Nurburgring chronograph numbers, but, traditionally, manufacturer lap times have proven even sweeter - for instance, the sport auto time for the Porsche 918 Spyder, whose official number makes it a record holder, places the hypercar behind the GT R.Perhaps the three-pointed star is holding a Ring ace up its sleeve, which could help it in the battle with Porsche. Or maybe the German automaker has now moved on to the tons of projects that await it.Either way, once the Mercedes-AMG GT R hits the streets next month, the vicious nature of the machine will undoubtedly determine many of its drivers to pull delicious tire-slashing stunts and we'll be here, bringing them to you. Until then, you're all invited to head for the "play" button below and let the brief sighting of this prototype entertain you.