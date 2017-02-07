autoevolution

Audi Ponders Launching A Hypercar, Won't Share Parts With Lamborghini

 
7 Feb 2017, 14:30 UTC ·
by
Audi Sport, the division that used to be named quattro GmbH, is pondering the development of a hypercar.
You may have heard of Audi Sport, as they are the performance division of the four-ringed brand, and their most famous product that you may have talked about recently is the R8. However, they are also responsible for the entire range of RS models from Audi, along with the racing department, and the legendary rally cars of the German automaker.

It is evident that the Audi Sport division knows how to design and build quick cars, but a hypercar is something that they have never done before. With Stephan Winkelmann at the helm, who used to be the boss of Lamborghini, Audi Sport should have a leader on board that may convince the company’s executives to approve the project.

Audi Sport’s possible hypercar has been discussed as a “what if” topic behind closed doors, but the announcement of the Mercedes-AMG Project One has inspired officials of the brand to answer questions about their project.

The idea with the hypercar from Audi is something that will not share parts or a platform with Lamborghini, and providing a performance level that is not matched by the R8. Audi Sport would sell a limited number of units to ensure exclusivity, while a high price will help justify the development of this model into a production vehicle.

Evidently, from the discussion between Audi Sport and the Australians at Car Advice, we understand that you will have to wait a few years until you can start dreaming about an Audi hypercar. It may take months to find a business case that would not affect the other exotic brands in the portfolio, and if that is achieved, the team will still have to develop the vehicle.

The development process of an all-new model takes between two and three years, but it could be reduced if some elements are already designed and tested. Before those tests begin, Audi Sport will have to decide if it will venture into the hypercar segment.
