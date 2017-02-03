Illegitimate "Gulf Livery" Mercedes-AMG GT S Widebody Sparks Outrage

There are many things that separate a Mercedes-Benz from an Aston Martin, a Lamborghini, a McLaren, or a Porsche and one of them is that, unlike all the names listed above, the three-pointed star never raced under the Gulf banner. The owner of the Mercedes-AMG GT S in the images we have here chose to ignore that pedigree detail, dressing his supercar in the iconic two-tone color scheme involving orange and blue.





The driver obviously expected to offend a lot of people by turning the illegitimate almost-livery, so we expect him to be extremely pleased with the results of the aftermarket job.



Speaking of which, the Gulf bit almost makes the tons of tuning touches on the car invisible. And, when we're talking about a widebody package that easily rivals the beastly styling cues we've seen on the



Actually, the aero package seen here is considerably more aggressive than the GT R's one, but the screaming appearance certainly won't suit everybody's tastes.



The carbon is an important part of the job, showing up all over the car, even on the finish of the wheels, whose lips are uber-fat.



In the purest Need For Speed style, the GT is adorned with plenty of stickers that explain the nature of the parts fitted to the vehicle. Then we have the tires, whose white branding speaks for itself.



