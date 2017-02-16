500+ HP Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe Makes Spy Video Debut

A medium-sized Sports Activity Coupe with a twin-turbo V8 engine - what's not to like about the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe
? This is the first spy video of the 43 Coupe's big brother with two extra cylinders, and although you can't hear the engine, we only have about half a year before it debuts.
BMW
is really missing the mark in this department. The whole point of having a performance SUV
is to offer a ridiculous amount of torque. That's why the GLC 63, coupe or not, has the X3 M and X4 M thoroughly trumped.
The design is a little more predictable than we would have liked. It looks like somebody squeezed a C63's sides until became egg-shaped. But you can't tell a bruiser like this that it's ugly, not to its face at least.
Lots of tuners will have body kits with flared wheel arches and whatnot, but the Mercedes-AMG
GLC 63 Coupe will sound brilliant right out of the box. The top-shelf S model will have at least 510 PS and a thumping 700 Nm of torque, enough to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 4 seconds. There will also be a de-tuned version with around 476 PS and 650 Nm, still sufficient to outgun the X3 M's likely 450 PS output.
The laws of physics are not exactly on its side, but Mercedes-AMG has a habit of overcoming those boring old things. We are referring to the curb weight, which should be in the region of 1.9 tons. So it's heavy, but not G-Class heavy.
Tobias Moers recently said AMG 63 models would retain rear-wheel-drive layouts. But that's because the E63 has that trick 4Matic+
system that lets you drift. We should see that here as well.
As an odd little fact, we'll mention that the GLC 43 Coupe is 10 kilograms heavier than the regular GLC. That jumps to 50 kilos in the case of the GLC 300 version. So yeah, the sleeker car is chubbier. But much like Gigi Hadid's backside, we're willing to make the compromise for the sake of living with those curves.