2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Prototype Spied with Production Taillights, Exhaust Tips

Mercedes-Benz has perfected the art of prototype camouflaging over the past couple of years, which is how we ended up with test cars such as the one we're here to show you. That's right - this is the puzzling tester that should become the second-generation GLE, despite the proportions generating talks about the prototype actually preparing to spawn the GLB, a FWD-based crossover.





As such, the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page shows a prototype that has left behind the mule-grade taillights, with the camouflage now covering what should be the final version of the rear light clusters. It's worth noting that the shape of the exhaust tips has also changed and we are now looking at more chiseled styling.



The next GLE will make use of the German automaker's MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform, which has been created to cater to the needs of three-pointed star models with a generous ground clearance.



The platform is obviously related to the MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) that now underpins the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class and S-Class. As for the contents of the upcoming crossover's engine compartment, the 2019 GLE will borrow most of its engines from the new



With the carmaker being almost ready to make its straight-six return, the second coming of the GLE will benefit from this. Aside from the refinement of the architecture, the new powerplants will also involve a 48V system offering mild-hybrid assistance for improved efficiency and mid-range torque.



The new



