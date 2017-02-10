autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Prototype Spied with Production Taillights, Exhaust Tips

 
10 Feb 2017, 12:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mercedes-Benz has perfected the art of prototype camouflaging over the past couple of years, which is how we ended up with test cars such as the one we're here to show you. That's right - this is the puzzling tester that should become the second-generation GLE, despite the proportions generating talks about the prototype actually preparing to spawn the GLB, a FWD-based crossover.
After we saw the prototype testing together with the current W166 GLE last month, our W167 GLE expectations have grown and now we can see the test vehicle getting closer to production.

As such, the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page shows a prototype that has left behind the mule-grade taillights, with the camouflage now covering what should be the final version of the rear light clusters. It's worth noting that the shape of the exhaust tips has also changed and we are now looking at more chiseled styling.

The next GLE will make use of the German automaker's MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform, which has been created to cater to the needs of three-pointed star models with a generous ground clearance.

The platform is obviously related to the MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) that now underpins the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class and S-Class. As for the contents of the upcoming crossover's engine compartment, the 2019 GLE will borrow most of its engines from the new W213 E-Class.

With the carmaker being almost ready to make its straight-six return, the second coming of the GLE will benefit from this. Aside from the refinement of the architecture, the new powerplants will also involve a 48V system offering mild-hybrid assistance for improved efficiency and mid-range torque.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE should make its debut next year, coming as a 2019 model. As the camo-stripping process continues, we expect to see a stronger design identity for the model, as, for instance, the wheel arches should be bolder compared to those of the current GLE.

2019 mercedes-benz gle Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV crossover spyshots spy video
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74