DS7 Crossback Spotted In China, It Looks Ready For Production

DS Automobiles has previously announced its intention to expand the range with SUVs, and some of those models will only be sold in China
The decision to sell French-designed automobiles in China makes sense, because the PSA Peugeot-Citroen corporation has a local partner in the country - Dongfeng Motors.
China has also been the world’s largest car market for several years in a row, which makes it a lucrative destination for any automaker that can offer competitive products that are in demand at the moment.
You already know that all the main automakers have SUVs
in their offers, and few brands have not ventured into this segment. China is an odd car market from this point of view, as customers there equally appreciate SUVs and extended wheelbase sedans.
While the former are valued by those that drive themselves, the latter category usually hires a driver while they sit in the back.
DS Automobiles has previously unveiled concept vehicles showing luxury sedans, which could be launched in China to cater to the second category of customers, but SUVs are more lucrative at the moment because they are expected to be a part of the brand’s offensive on other markets.
The Poles at Motofilm
have notified us that a blog focused on the creations of the Citroen and DS brands has published a photo sent by one of its readers. We are referring to an image of the DS7 Crossback
, which is an SUV
that is designed for China, and will only be marketed there.
DS Automobiles will eventually launch an SUV in Europe, and the brand is expected to come to the American market with an adapted version of the same model. Until its debut in the USA
, DS Automobiles must focus on the Chinese market, and the DS7 is one of the products that have this role.
While this model will not reach Europe in its current form, a few of its design features could reach the DS brand’s upcoming SUV. Take a good look at the front grille and the headlights, as we expect to see both shapes once DS Automobiles launches a new SUV on the Old Continent.