autoevolution

2018 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Spied Testing With The New Phantom

 
9 Feb 2017, 9:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Rolls-Royce is getting ready to launch its very first SUV, and we have a new set of spyshots that show the Cullinan in a production-ready configuration. It is covered in camouflage, but it appears that it's finished from a design point of view.
You can tell that it is almost ready to be released just by looking at its massive front grille, which is finished by the same craftsmen that build the similar product for the rest of the models in the Goodwood brand’s lineup.

Rolls-Royce insists on describing the Cullinan as an "HUV," which stands for a High-sided Vehicle, but everyone sees that this is an SUV, no matter what you name it. The BMW Group, which owns Rolls-Royce, has a similar strategy with its SUVs, and it calls them SAVs or SACs, depending on their characteristics.

This time, our spies have spotted the Rolls-Royce Cullinan while it was being tested in Sweden. The prototype was not alone, as the British brand was also testing a new Phantom along with its SUV. Both models had German license plates, and they featured similarly designed camouflage, which is not a coincidence.

The next-generation Phantom shares its platform with the Cullinan, and both models are expected to share a V12 engine. The new technical platform is an aluminum spaceframe construction, which is meant to reduce weight and improve efficiency, while maintaining rigidity.

Other cars from the Goodwood brand will receive the platform, and it will be tailored for each variation, just like it currently happens with the Phantom and Cullinan.

The SUV has a shorter version of the next-generation Phantom’s platform, and it also employs a higher ground clearance. Both models feature the company’s signature “coach door” configuration, which involves fitting chromed handles at the middle of the vehicle and opening the rear doors with the handle towards the rear wheels.

The Cullinan is set to become the most expensive SUV in the world offered by a renowned manufacturer. Currently, Bentley’s Bentayga holds that title, but everyone expects Rolls-Royce to have a higher asking price for its HSV.
2018 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cullinan Rolls-Royce SUV Rolls-Royce SUV spyshots Rolls-Royce Cullinan
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our ROLLS-ROYCE Testdrives:

ROLLS-ROYCE Ghost Series II 86
ROLLS-ROYCE Wraith87
ROLLS-ROYCE Ghost 94