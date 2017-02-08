autoevolution

A Volkswagen Atlas With A Roof Box Is An Adventure Vehicle, Apparently

 
You know the budget is really tight when the only thing an automaker prepares for an auto show is a vehicle whose biggest difference from the standard model is a roof box. Introducing the Volkswagen Atlas Weekend Edition, the automaker’s only effort for the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.
Slated to open its doors to the public on February 11, the 2017 Chicago Auto Show is the venue chosen for the premiere of the Atlas Weekend Edition. Don’t know about you, but I have this sneaking suspicion the Volkswagen stand won’t get too many visits. After all, who would pay 13 bucks to see a family car, which is not yet on sale, whose only cool feature is a fancy roof box?

Sorry for the rant. Moving on, the Weekend Edition started life as an Atlas SEL Premium. In Volkswagen jargon, SEL Premium means that this is a fully-loaded Atlas. Regarding aesthetics, the way Volkswagen modified this seven-seater SUV is a throwback to the Weekender package offered a while ago in the Vanagon (Type 2 T3) and the Eurovan (Type 2 T4).

What you see here, however, isn’t all show. According to Volkswagen, the Weekend Edition prides itself on several accessories that will be made available for the Atlas once the Chattanooga-built sport utility vehicle goes on sale. An accessory some might be interested in is the Calix Urban Loader roof box, which is designed and made in Sweden.

The robust cargo divider is another thing that will be made available for certain, as is the dog barrier fitted behind the second-row seats. Being an SEL Premium model, this one-off Atlas is equipped with a torquey VR6 engine displacing 3.6 liters. Paired with an eight-speed transmission and 4Motion all-wheel-drive, this SUV can surely hold its own off the beaten path. The Continental TerrainContact 245/60-section R18 tires also help the Atlas when the going gets off-road.

The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas will go on sale in Spring 2017. Base models will feature 2WD and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 238 horsepower at its disposal.
Volkswagen Atlas concept Volkswagen SUV 2018 Volkswagen Atlas 4x4 VR6
 
