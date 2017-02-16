autoevolution

2018 Hyundai Accent Sedan Debuts At 2017 Canadian Auto Show, Hatchback To Follow

 
As Hyundai announced not too long ago, the all-new Accent will show up at the 2017 Canadian Auto Show. And it did, in all its four-door subcompact sedan glory. A hatchback body style is on the cards too, albeit it’s meant only for the Canadian market.
During the presentation for the all-new Accent, Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. chief executive officer Don Romano said that the “five-door will not be offered in the U.S.” The sedan will arrive in Canadian dealer lots in the fourth quarter of 2017, whereas the hatchback derivate will follow suit in Q1 2018.

On the subject of dimensions, the 2018 Hyundai Accents is 15 millimeters longer, 29 millimeters wider, and features an extended wheelbase (plus 10 millimeters). In the case of the hatchback, the difference in length is dramatic: plus 70 mm. From a visual standpoint, the redesigned Accent gives the impression it admires its compact-sized counterpart: the Elantra.

Beyond the far prettier body shell, the interior features better materials and better design. As expected from a 2018 model year vehicle, the backup camera is standard. On the options list, the highlights include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Engine-wise, only one naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit is offered.

It is Hyundai’s tried-and-tested 1.6 GDI, an engine that has 132 horsepower and 119 lb-ft of torque to deliver to the crank of the Accent. A six-speed manual is the standard cog-swapping setup, joined by an available automatic with the same number of gears. Even though it’s a subcompact, the Accent also happens to play the safety card pretty damn well. An autonomous emergency braking system is the best the Accent has to put forth.

Pricing has yet to be announced by Hyundai’s Canadian division. Bearing in mind the 2017 model year starts from CAD 13,999 for both body styles, don’t expect the new model to strike a too discordant note from its forerunner.

