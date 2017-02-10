autoevolution

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Is the Most Powerful Euro-Hatch

 
10 Feb 2017, 13:18 UTC ·
by
Chicago is traditionally an auto show for pickup trucks. But because this year's edition was pretty quiet, and they didn't have the Santa Cruz ready, Hyundai chose to unveil the 2018 Elantra GT.
The Brand might be Korean, but the development was done in Europe. Like the previous generation, the Elantra GT is imported from the Czech Republic, wherever that is. So in theory, this is more of a Euro-hatch than the Mexican Golf.

We might end up being wrong on that, but the Elantra GT is definitely the most powerful non-performance-oriented hatchback in America. While most rivals try to make due with a 1.4 or 1.5-liter turbo with around 150 horsepower, this has 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft, similar from a similar engine to the Elantra Sport. The important part here is that you have the power without looking like a boy racer.

And unlike the Honda Civic Hatch, this has the option of a base 2.0-liter for all you old-fashioned types. While that means giving up the twin-clutch for a 6-speed auto, that's still not a CVT, so we're happy.

Just like French cuisine, the design of the all-new Elantra GT takes some getting used to. The exterior is acceptable, but the odd tablet perched on top of the dash is not to our liking. Still, this car is a little bit roomier than some rivals, with 97 cubic feet of passenger space and 25 for their luggage.

Alongside the powerful turbo engine, the Elantra GT is fitted with fully independent suspension, 18-inch wheels, dual exhaust and big brakes. However, there's a lot of cool stuff on the options list, including lane keep assist, intelligent cruise control, and wireless phone charging.

While it's undoubtedly a low volume car, the Elantra GT could be Hyundai's most posh small car ever. The hatchback segment is just being re-established in America, what with the Cruze coming out and all. Expect pricing information to become available this summer.
