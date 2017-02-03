Hyundai And Kia Are Testing Two Chinese Sedans, Here Are The First Spyshots

Hyundai and Kia are planning two new sedans, which will probably be launched within the next two years.





As you already know,



In spite of a similar appearance, the two vehicles have slightly different sizes, but share some styling traits. The first of them is the shape of the headlights and the positioning of the fog lights. The rear lights are also similar, and their look is consistent with what Hyundai and Kia have recently released on the market.



The vehicle that was photographed during the day is styled to be a more conventional sedan, and it can be easily distinguished from the other model by the third side window that can be seen behind the rear doors. It also has a different shape for the dome of the passenger compartment, while the second model comes with a more coupe-inspired look.



Hyundai is not expected to market any of these two sedans using a name that involves “coupe,” but the influence is evident on the prototype spied during the evening.



Both models are reportedly aimed at the Chinese market, and one of them will be sold by Hyundai, while the other will be marketed by Kia’s subsidiary on that market.



The one spotted in the evening is called Celesta, and it has a size that is similar to the The two new models are in the early stages of their development, and the resulting prototypes are densely camouflaged. In spite of the thick layers of vinyl and fabric meant to hide their appearance, we still noticed some details about the compacts planned by the South Korean automakers.As you already know, Hyundai and Kia are sister brands, and they share technologies and platforms to increase their profit. These two prototypes come with stock rims from the Hyundai-Kia portfolio, which were one of the biggest details that gave away their origin.In spite of a similar appearance, the two vehicles have slightly different sizes, but share some styling traits. The first of them is the shape of the headlights and the positioning of the fog lights. The rear lights are also similar, and their look is consistent with what Hyundai and Kia have recently released on the market.The vehicle that was photographed during the day is styled to be a more conventional sedan, and it can be easily distinguished from the other model by the third side window that can be seen behind the rear doors. It also has a different shape for the dome of the passenger compartment, while the second model comes with a more coupe-inspired look.Hyundai is not expected to market any of these two sedans using a name that involves “coupe,” but the influence is evident on the prototype spied during the evening.Both models are reportedly aimed at the Chinese market, and one of them will be sold by Hyundai, while the other will be marketed by Kia’s subsidiary on that market.The one spotted in the evening is called Celesta, and it has a size that is similar to the Elantra . The name of the other model is not yet known, but we hope to have more info on that topic as these cars approach their launch dates.