2018 Hyundai Sonata Facelift Spied Cold-Weather Testing

 
31 Jan 2017, 10:29 UTC ·
by
On the same proving ground where Kia was caught testing the Stonic subcompact crossover, Hyundai evaluates how the Sonata facelift handles the cold and snow. Introduced in 2014 for the 2015 model year, the Sonata surely needs a little bit of tender loving care for it to keep things afloat.
Before anything, it should be noted that Hyundai Motor America isn’t enjoying the best of times. The company’s board of directors recently fired CEO Dave Zuchowski over dwindling U.S. sales of small cars and sedans. In other words, facelifting the slow-selling Sonata is pretty much critical for the South Korean brand’s U.S. division.

The camouflaged prototype pictured in the adjacent pics shows the extent of the mid-cycle update, starting with a pair of vertical LED daytime running lights integrated into the front bumper. The badge up front also reveals Smart Cruise Control with stop/start capability, a feature that’s presently available as an optional extra on the Limited grade. The Limited 2.0T, however, gets it as standard.

The nip and tuck job extends to the primary lighting system, the taillight clusters adopting a horizontal Y-shaped signature. New exterior colors and new wheel designs will round off the Sonata’s 2018 MY redesign.

In terms of oily bits, however, don’t expect too many changes to occur. The entry-level Sonata SE is supposed to soldier on with the 2.4-liter N/A inline-four with 185 hp, whereas the Eco should be packing a 1.4-liter turbo capable of returning 28 mpg city and 36 mpg on the combined cycle. A more powerful 2.0-liter turbo will surely make the cut as well, churning out 245 hp.

As long as Honda continues to sell the Accord Hybrid, Hyundai will do the same with the Sonata Hybrid (and Plug-In Hybrid). It’s currently not known if the hybrid model’s overhaul will happen concomitantly with the regular Sonata, though.

Expect the 2018 Hyundai Sonata to debut in the latter half of 2017.
2018 Hyundai Sonata facelift Hyundai Sonata sedan Hyundai US
 
