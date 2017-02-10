2018 Hyundai Accent Teased, Debut Set For 2017 Canadian Auto Show

On February 16, 2017, Hyundai will reveal the all-new Accent at the Canadian Auto Show in Toronto, Ontario. It was about time Hyundai replaced is subcompact-sized sedan, if I may say so.
Teased by an Instagram post and through a YouTube video, the 2018 Accent is expected to go on sale this fall in Canada
and the United States alike. The model it replaces has been around since January 2011. If the South Korea-spec Accent counts, then make that November 2010. Indeed, it’s that old.
Other than its age, the fourth-generation Accent never really looked the part. The all-new model, on the other hand, has a few visual tricks up its sleeve. Coming courtesy of the Elantra compact sedan, the new kid on the block isn’t fooling anyone with its LED daytime running lights
and the modern rear light signature. The trapezoidal grille adorned with horizontal slats is another element the next-generation Accent shares with its bigger brother.
From the profile, we notice the Accent
grew a bit in wheelbase. This small detail should translate into an idea more legroom for the rear passengers. As far as the cabin is concerned, take a look at the recently unveiled 2017 Solaris for a sneak peek of what’s to come from the U.S.-spec equivalent.
Speaking of the Solaris
, the Russia-spec model is 4,405 mm (173.4 in) long and boasts a 2,600 mm (102.3 in) wheelbase, figures that will most likely be mirrored by the 2018 Hyundai Accent. On the oily bits front, I’ll be damned if the automaker switches to a different engine. If my intuition is correct, then the 1.6-liter naturally aspirated four-pot will soldier on with 137 horsepower.
The 16-valve engine should be matched as standard to a six-speed stick shift on the entry-level SE grade. The trim level above, dubbed Value Edition, has lots of reasons to be entitled to a six-speed automatic from the get-go.
Coming soon. See the all-new 2018 Accent World Premiere at #CIAS2017. We will also be on Facebook Live! #NewAccent #2018Accent
A photo posted by Hyundai Canada (@hyundaicanada) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:04am PST