2017 Hyundai Solaris Officially Revealed in Russia

 
6 Feb 2017, 21:11 UTC
by
The Solaris is a darling of the Russian automotive market, and now there's a new model that's infused with Hyundai's design flair.
The new sedan replaces the one that's been on sale in Russia since 2011 and all signs point towards the Solaris being based on the Chinese Hyundai Verna, revealed during last September's Chengdu Motor Show. However, the styling has been tweaked for the better.

The size or shape of this car is nothing new. However, we like the new Elantra-style grille and the LED daytime running lights at the bottom of the projectors. Likewise, the chrome surrounds for the fog lamps, and the chrome door handles add a touch of class. For a budget car, the thin LED turn signals integrated into the mirrors are also a nice touch.

The new sedan to three centimeters longer and wider than the previous, measuring 4,405mm from bumper to bumper and 1,729mm side to side. It has gained a 2,600mm wheelbase, and 52% of it is constructed out of high-strength steel.

Like its predecessor, the new Solaris continues to be powered by conventional engines. You can pick the base 1.4-liter with 100 horsepower, in which case the rear brakes will be drums or a 1.6-liter gasser with 123 horsepower and discs at the back. In both cases, optional automatic gearboxes can be configured.

Prices should be revealed at the end of February when the 2017 Solaris goes on sale. Production takes place at the same St. Petersburg factory where the next generation Kia Rio will be put together, both sedans sharing a platform.

The base Solaris will come only with two airbags, ESP and front power windows. Higher trims will add side airbags, climate control, entertainment system with navigation, a keyless entry system, a rear view camera, double 12V sockets, heated seats and a heated windshield. It's not yet clear if that infotainment system has Android Auto, but it should.

The Russian-made Solaris will be exported under the Accent nameplate to regional markets such as Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, the Ukraine, Egypt, Lebanon, and Tunisia.
