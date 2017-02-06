2017 Hyundai Solaris Officially Revealed in Russia

The Solaris is a darling of the Russian automotive market, and now there's a new model that's infused with Hyundai's design flair.





The size or shape of this car is nothing new. However, we like the new Elantra-style grille and the LED daytime running lights at the bottom of the projectors. Likewise, the chrome surrounds for the fog lamps, and the chrome door handles add a touch of class. For a budget car, the thin LED turn signals integrated into the mirrors are also a nice touch.



The new sedan to three centimeters longer and wider than the previous, measuring 4,405mm from bumper to bumper and 1,729mm side to side. It has gained a 2,600mm wheelbase, and 52% of it is constructed out of high-strength steel.



Prices should be revealed at the end of February when the 2017 Solaris goes on sale. Production takes place at the same St. Petersburg factory where the next generation Kia Rio will be put together, both sedans sharing a platform.



The base Solaris will come only with two airbags, ESP and front power windows. Higher trims will add side airbags, climate control, entertainment system with navigation, a keyless entry system, a rear view camera, double 12V sockets, heated seats and a heated windshield. It's not yet clear if that infotainment system has Android Auto, but it should.



