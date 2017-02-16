autoevolution

Hyundai i30 N Specifications Leaked, Steering Wheel Boasts Drive Mode And N Mode

 
16 Feb 2017, 8:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Only recently, a report coming from the Australian media hinted that the 2018 Hyundai i30 N would pack a 2.0-liter turbo mill in two states of tune. Now, though, evidence to support this claim has surfaced the web, and indeed, the i30 N will be well worth it.
Coming courtesy of South Korean publication Autoherald, three photographs depicting three presentation slides offer the details we were craving for. From the first slide, we learn that the i30 N will be available only as a five-door hatchback. A 2.0-liter turbo engine comes as standard, joined by a six-speed manual that’s enhanced by a rev-matching feature for easy downshifting.

Sometime in 2019 (“19.9” might refer to September 2019), the i30 N will welcome a wet-type double-clutch automatic tranny with eight ratios, which should make the Volkswagen Golf GTI with the DSG transmission put its money where its mouth is. Speaking of the German yardstick, the i30 N and its 2.0-liter engine will develop 250 PS (247 horsepower) in standard form.

The 2.0-liter T-GDI will also be available with a Power Package, which ups the ante to 275 PS (271 horsepower). On the visual front, the second slide of the presentation reveals the following elements, in this exact order: an aggressive front grille with big air intakes, exclusive wheel design, aerodynamic rear diffuser, four exhaust tips, and broader side skirts than the regular i30.

As far as the interior is concerned, the 2018 Hyundai i30 N will be gifted with a steering wheel that incorporated two go-faster features: a “Drive Mode” selector and an “N mode” selector. In addition to that, the hot hatchback’s instrument cluster boasts a shift timing indicator and a variable red zone.

Hearsay also suggests the Hyundai i30 N will be shipped with an E-LSD (electronically-controlled mechanical limited-slip differential), adjustable dampers, dual-stage electronic stability control, and a variable exhaust valve system. 19" wheels and Pirelli P-Zero tires are also expected from the i30 N.

Look forward to the start of production for the i30 N in December 2017. Of course, Hyundai’s plant in Nosovice, Czech Republic will be tasked with manufacturing Hyundai's first serious foray into the hot hatchback scene.
hyundai i30 N specifications 2018 Hyundai i30 N hot hatchback hyundai i30 turbo Hyundai
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our HYUNDAI Testdrives:

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID77