Hyundai i30 N Specifications Leaked, Steering Wheel Boasts Drive Mode And N Mode

Only recently, a report coming from the Australian media hinted that the 2018 Hyundai i30 N
would pack a 2.0-liter turbo mill in two states of tune. Now, though, evidence to support this claim has surfaced the web, and indeed, the i30 N will be well worth it.
Coming courtesy of South Korean publication Autoherald
, three photographs depicting three presentation slides offer the details we were craving for. From the first slide, we learn that the i30 N will be available only as a five-door hatchback. A 2.0-liter turbo engine comes as standard, joined by a six-speed manual that’s enhanced by a rev-matching feature for easy downshifting.
Sometime in 2019 (“19.9”
might refer to September 2019), the i30 N will welcome a wet-type double-clutch automatic tranny with eight ratios, which should make the Volkswagen Golf GTI
with the DSG transmission put its money where its mouth is. Speaking of the German yardstick, the i30 N and its 2.0-liter engine will develop 250 PS (247 horsepower) in standard form.
The 2.0-liter T-GDI will also be available with a Power Package, which ups the ante to 275 PS (271 horsepower). On the visual front, the second slide of the presentation reveals the following elements, in this exact order: an aggressive front grille with big air intakes, exclusive wheel design, aerodynamic rear diffuser, four exhaust tips, and broader side skirts than the regular i30
.
As far as the interior is concerned, the 2018 Hyundai i30 N will be gifted with a steering wheel that incorporated two go-faster features: a “Drive Mode”
selector and an “N mode” s
elector. In addition to that, the hot hatchback’s instrument cluster boasts a shift timing indicator and a variable red zone.
Hearsay also suggests the Hyundai i30 N will be shipped with an E-LSD
(electronically-controlled mechanical limited-slip differential), adjustable dampers, dual-stage electronic stability control, and a variable exhaust valve system. 19" wheels and Pirelli P-Zero tires are also expected from the i30 N.
Look forward to the start of production for the i30 N in December 2017. Of course, Hyundai’s plant in Nosovice, Czech Republic
will be tasked with manufacturing Hyundai's first serious foray into the hot hatchback scene.