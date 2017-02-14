Hyundai Prices U.S.-Spec Ioniq Hybrid And Ioniq Electric

Introduced in March 2016 at the New York Auto Show, the only variant of the Ioniq available in the United States until today was the Plug-In Hybrid
. Now the Hybrid and Electric join the party. And naturally, a big plus point is the pricing.
Take the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid as a case in point. At $22,200 plus $835 destination for the Blue trim level, the South Korean model undercuts the 2017 Toyota Prius by almost $2,500. The Hyundai Ioniq Electric retails from $29,500 and, comparatively speaking, it’s almost $1,200 cheaper than its nearest rival, the Nissan Leaf 30 kWh
.
The most expensive Ioniq Hybrid costs $27,500. The top-of-the-line Ioniq Electric goes for $32,500 before taking into account the $7,500 tax credit awarded to purchasers of electric vehicles. In hindsight, Hyundai
's U.S. division has played the pricing card masterfully.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, the Ioniq Hybrid features an electric motor that develops 32 kW or 43 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque. The battery tasked with feeding electricity to the motor boasts 1.56 kWh capacity. With the 1.6-liter Atkinson-cycle engine, EPA-rated fuel economy stands at 58 mpg combined
(57 mpg city and 59 mpg highway).
The Ioniq Electric, as the name implies, offers pure-electric mobility. A 28 kWh battery and an 88 kW (118 horsepower) electric motor are its highlights, offering an estimated driving range of 124 miles on a full charge. If MPGe is more relevant to you, make that 136 MPGe, the highest efficiency rating of any EV sold in the U.S.
“Ioniq will attract an entirely new group of eco- and efficiency-oriented buyers in the U.S. market,”
commented Mike O’Brien, the vice president of corporate and product planning at Hyundai Motor America. “With outstanding powertrain flexibility, design, connectivity, and advanced technologies, Ioniq meets the needs of a large and growing group of buyers needing a highly efficient, enjoyable to drive, low-emissions vehicle without compromise to their daily lifestyles.”