2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Spied For The First Time

Hyundai
has begun testing the next-generation Santa Fe
, an SUV that will be launched as a MY2018 vehicle.
Our spy photographers
were ready for action, and spotted the early prototype during its winter testing procedure. The heavily camouflaged car has a few parts on it that look ready for production, while the others are covered in a dense layer of vinyl and fabric.
The front and rear of this model feature the thickest layers of camo, with only the lights visible, while the roof is not concealed in any way, and the same goes for the A and B pillars. You can observe a chrome trim near the window line, which still has its protective layer of plastic.
The headlamps have been split in two, with the LED daytime running lights being placed near the hood, while another set of lights is placed lower on the bumper. The front grille has a fresh design, and it appears to be a massive part of the front end of the next-generation Santa Fe.
At the rear of the prototype we can see a set of lights that seem to be close to the form that will be applied in production. This can be determined because they have a visible graphic pattern, instead of the “usual” simplified rear lights that are sometimes fitted to mules or prototypes to provide basic safety without any styling duties.
Hyundai’s next-generation Santa Fe comes with a generously-sized body, and the car is expected to offer a roomy interior. The South Korean manufacturer has significantly improved the quality of its passenger compartments over the years, and the Santa Fe is supposed to get an even better interior.
The platform of this model will also be improved, and the same will happen to the range of powertrains. A hybrid version of the Santa Fe should not be ruled out in the future, as this SUV
is big enough to house a set of batteries without a dramatic modification.