2018 Hyundai i30 N To Pack 250 HP In Standard Tune, 275 HP Optionally Available

According to Car Advice , the data was “inadvertently revealed during a presentation.” In its standard tune, the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine employed by Hyundai’s hot hatchback is said to churn out 186 kW or 250 horsepower. In European money, make that 253 PS.A performance package ups the ante to 205 kW or 275 horsepower, which translates to 279 PS. According to Albert Biermann , whose business card reads head of vehicle test and high-performance development at Hyundai, the more powerful variant of the i30 N will boast a firmer suspension suspension for better handling dynamics in the twisties.Compared to the regular i30 and Elantra GT, the high-performance N model features horizontal LED daytime running lights and a more aggressive front end design. Bigger wheels, bigger brakes, bigger side skirts, and a trunk-mounted spoiler are other highlights. The exterior design makeover is rounded off by two exhaust outlets.For some reason or other, Car Advice assumes that the 2018 Hyundai i30 N will get a quad-exhaust setup , albeit production-ready prototypes caught by the shutterbugs boast half that. A six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard. The cited publication speculates that an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission will be added a bit later on in the model’s product cycle, which should help the i30 N accelerate that bit quicker.Hyundai has yet to confirm if the goodies that will debut with the i30 N will be applied to the wagon and fastback models . Considering that VW and Mercedes-Benz have no problem selling the Golf R Variant and the CLA 45 Shooting Brake, Hyundai might be tempted to do exactly that to appeal to a broader audience in the market for a go-faster compact car.And for that matter, the i30 N Fastback would be very tempting as well.