2018 Hyundai i30 N To Pack 250 HP In Standard Tune, 275 HP Optionally Available

The 2018 Hyundai i30 N will be offered in two flavors, apparently. In addition to that, an electronically-controlled mechanical limited-slip differential is on the menu as well.
According to Car Advice
, the data was “inadvertently revealed during a presentation.”
In its standard tune, the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine employed by Hyundai’s hot hatchback is said to churn out 186 kW or 250 horsepower. In European money, make that 253 PS.
A performance package ups the ante to 205 kW or 275 horsepower, which translates to 279 PS. According to Albert Biermann
, whose business card reads head of vehicle test and high-performance development at Hyundai, the more powerful variant of the i30 N will boast a firmer suspension suspension for better handling dynamics in the twisties.
Compared to the regular i30 and Elantra GT, the high-performance N model features horizontal LED daytime running lights
and a more aggressive front end design. Bigger wheels, bigger brakes, bigger side skirts, and a trunk-mounted spoiler are other highlights. The exterior design makeover is rounded off by two exhaust outlets.
For some reason or other, Car Advice assumes that the 2018 Hyundai i30 N will get a quad-exhaust setup
, albeit production-ready prototypes caught by the shutterbugs boast half that. A six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard. The cited publication speculates that an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission will be added a bit later on in the model’s product cycle, which should help the i30 N accelerate that bit quicker.
Hyundai has yet to confirm if the goodies that will debut with the i30 N will be applied to the wagon and fastback models
. Considering that VW and Mercedes-Benz have no problem selling the Golf R Variant and the CLA 45 Shooting Brake, Hyundai might be tempted to do exactly that to appeal to a broader audience in the market for a go-faster compact car.
And for that matter, the i30 N Fastback would be very tempting as well.