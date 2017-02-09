Hyundai Reveals All-New Elantra GT At 2017 Chicago Auto Show

It’s finally here, and it packs a six-speed manual transmission for those who prefer to have a clutch pedal next to the brake and throttle. Following its debut at the Chicago Auto Show, the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT
will start rolling into U.S. dealership lots this coming summer.
Similarly styled to the European-spec Hyundai i30
, the all-new Elantra GT sure looks the part. The hatchback body style also happens to be synonymous with cargo capacity, the Elantra GT boasting 24.9 cubic feet of storage with the rear seats up. With them down, make that 55.1 cubic feet.
More intriguingly, Hyundai
notes that the 96.5 cubic feet of passenger volume might convince the EPA to classify the Elantra GT as a large car. But then again, the EPA works in mysterious ways. As standard, the 2018 model brings forth LED daytime running lights, an 8.0-inch display that knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 17-inch alloys.
There are two four-cylinder engines to choose from, which make for the most critical aspect of this Hyundai’s naming convention. The base version, dubbed Elantra GT, makes do with a 2.0-liter direct-injection motor with a peak output of 162 horsepower. The 1.6 T-GDi in the Elantra GT Sport, meanwhile, ups the ante to 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft, similar figures to what the Elantra Sport
has to brag with.
The 2.0-liter mill is mated to a six-speed manual
or a six-speed auto, whereas the 1.6-liter turbo is available with a stick shift or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Gas mileage, 0 to 60, and the lot have yet to be published by Hyundai. If, however, you want better handling from the Elantra GT, opt for the Sport because this variant comes with a fully-independent rear multilink suspension setup.
“The new Elantra GT brings more to the North American shores for the 2018 model year,”
declared Scott Margason, the director of product planning at Hyundai Motor America. “More space and features inside. More aggression and European flair outside. And more options under the hood."