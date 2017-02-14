autoevolution

764 HP Pagani Huayra Roadster Is Lighter than the Coupe, Obviously Sold Out

 
14 Feb 2017
by
Back in June last year, Pagani showed the Roadster incarnation of the Huayra to its customers, while inaugurating its new factory, so it's only normal to talk about the sold out status of the hypercar now that the beast has shown up online.
Horacio Pagani, the CEO that likes to wash his own cars and install windscreen wipers on customer vehicles, describes the Huayra Roadster as the most complicated the company has ever undertaken and it's not difficult to understand why. For one thing, the Roadster is even friendlier to the scales than the Coupe.

Thanks to chassis development lessons the Italian engineers learned while developing the Zonda R racecar and the Huayra BC special, the Roadster is now a full 154 lbs (70 kg) lighter than its fixed-roof sibling. For instance, the diet involved suspension bits built from a lightweight aluminum alloy named HiForg.

The carbon-titanium monocoque monster's performance numbers haven't been fully released yet, but we can tell you the hypercar is able to deliver up to 1.8 Gs on the skid pad. We hope your passenger doesn't get dizzy too easily...

The Affalterbach-sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 heart of the rolling sculpture (would you just look at that blue-tint carbon!) gets an output bump compared to the engine of the fixed-roof model, delivering 764 hp and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of twist - the transparent engine cover makes the AMG badges underneath it easy to notice. The seven-speed, single-clutch sequencial tranny is still in place, working with an electronically-controlled limited slip differential.

The carbon hard top of the thing comes with a generous glass section, so you can get your tan in all conditions. And there's no reason to fret about rain, or snow, for that matter, as the Huayra Roadster also comes with a fabric roof that you can take with you. Pagani promisses that the latter top can be installed in "just a few simple steps".

As with the non-BC Coupe, Pagani is only building 100 units of the Huayra Roadster. Each example brings a financial burden on €2.28 million which, at today's conversion rates, makes for $2.4 million.

We'll get to meet the piece of carbon fiber art next month, at the Geneva Motor Show. Until then, we're inviting you to zoom in on its details, such as the immersive seat design, using the rich image gallery to your right. Those of you who want to enjoy even more details of the open-air Pagani can quench their thirst for knowledge using the PDF press release below.

 Download attachment: Pagani Huayra Roadster press release (PDF)

