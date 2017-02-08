autoevolution

2018 BMW X2 Sounds Like a Hot Hatch Playing in the Snow

 
With the last generation of cars, BMW came out with the 1 Series in between the 5er and the 3er - hence the names F10, F20 and F30. But it's pretty clear they aren't developing another rear-wheel-drive hatchback.
The Germans are currently playing with the Chinese 1 Series sedan on European streets, and that might eventually be approved for production. But within a year, the F20 1 Series will probably be discontinued. So what do you do if you're a fan of small, fast BMWs?

You might be tempted by this thing, the X2. It's built on the same FWD platform as the X1, which makes it a relative of the MINI Countryman as well.

I don't know if this is the X2 with an M Sport exhaust or an actual M Performance model, but it sounds way better than prototypes I've seen so far. Now, this is by no means on par with the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45, but it's a match for the John Cooper Works models.

The 231 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo already has a job powering the X1 25i, but it doesn't sound this good. Will this certified X2 make the M140i fans happy? No. Will it at least cost less? Probably not by much because a Countryman JCW starts at €38,800 and the M140i costs €42,500. Considering there's over 100 horsepower and 1 second to 100 km/h (62 mph) between them, that's slightly depressing. But what can you do?

BMW promises the design of the X2 will stay true to that of its preview concept, which should make it quite the attractive little package. But most buyers will just go after the lifestyle statement and not the full-fat performance. In the past, we've seen prototypes testing the not-so-exciting 1.5-liter 3-cylinder base engine.

A sporty jacked up hatchback with the performance of a Golf GTI might be all that BMW can muster for now. But hopefully, all those rumors about 300 horsepower engines for the UKL1 or the Z2 roadster end up coming true.

