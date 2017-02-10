850 HP Brabus G63 with Studded Tires Shows Up in Stockholm as Gentle Giant

As strange as it might sound, there are people out there for whom the Mercedes-AMG G63 is far from perfect. We are, of course, talking about the kind of Gelandewagen aficionados who turn to the aftermarket side of the industry to ensure the once-military machine suits their taste and we're here to show you the latest example of that.





This comes all the way from Sweden, where a Brabus incarnation of the G63 has recently been spotted playing the role of a winter car. We're dealing with the Brabus G850 , which, as its name implies, delivers no less than 850 ponies (up from 571). As for the maximum torque, this sits has jumped from 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) to a brutal 1,070 lb-ft (1,450 Nm).The gym visit included extreme hardware changes, from a displacement increase (the V8 heart of the thing now sits at 5,912cc) to a twin-turbo surgery that replaced the Affalterbach turbochargers.The owner of this particular example, which was spotted over in Stockholm, wanted to ensure his G-Wagon can put all the power down, which is why he gifted the terrain tamer with studded tires.Note that we're dealing with the kind or tires that feature "foldable" studs - unlike in the case of motorsport-grade studded tires, the ones seen here pack soft mounts for the studs, with the latter being able to partially retract under the weight of the vehicle, when this is driven on tarmac.Since some of you will wonder if such tires are legal on public roads, here a piece of Swedish law that makes things clear: "It is allowed to use studded tyres between October 1st to April 15th. Studded tyres are allowed during other times if winter road conditions apply or are expected. If the vehicle has studded tyres, any trailer attached to the vehicle must also have studded tyres, if winter road conditions apply. If the passenger car has non-studded tyres, the trailer can have either studded or non-studded winter tyres. A mix of studded and non-studded tyres is not allowed on the vehicle,"And with this G-Class being properly dirty, not even the fashion police can give its driver a fine...