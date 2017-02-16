Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 Gets Stuck in Mud in Azerbaijan, Second G63 6x6 Rescues It

Imagine the kind of terrain that would see a Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 getting stuck. In fact, you don't have to turn to your imagination for such a stunt, as the images to your right bring us such a scene.





As you can see in these images, which come from



It's enough to check out the smiles displayed by those taking part in the expedition to understand that the men knew such moments can be considered the norm when it comes to terrain-taming adventures of the sort.



In fact, a second G63 6x6 shortly came to the rescue and we can also see a Toyota Land Cruiser waiting next to the troubled six-wheeler.

Nevertheless, judging by the fact that the second Gelandewagen used at least two different approaches in the attempts to free its brother, things didn't go exactly smooth during this phase of the trip.



This is an excellent opportunity to remember that, earlier this week,



The carmaker chose to launch the limited edition over in South Africa. The three-pointed star turned to a safari adventure in the Madikwe Game Reserve for the event, which The offroading adventure that involved the six-wheeler getting stranded reportedly took place two years ago. The rugged terrain trip involved a group of enthusiasts who decided to put their high-riding machines through the paces over in Azerbaijan's Neftcala region.As you can see in these images, which come from Marchetinno , the white G63 six-wheeler ended up slipping off an edge. However, with the field that hosted that part of the adventure being loaded with assistance vehicles, the situation was far from critical.It's enough to check out the smiles displayed by those taking part in the expedition to understand that the men knew such moments can be considered the norm when it comes to terrain-taming adventures of the sort.In fact, a second G63shortly came to the rescue and we can also see a Toyota Land Cruiser waiting next to the troubled six-wheeler.Nevertheless, judging by the fact that the second Gelandewagen used at least two different approaches in the attempts to free its brother, things didn't go exactly smooth during this phase of the trip.This is an excellent opportunity to remember that, earlier this week, Mercedes introduced what could be the swansong of the W463 G-Class generation. We're talking about the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, a high-riding beast that comes with a production run of only 99 unitsThe carmaker chose to launch the limited edition over in South Africa. The three-pointed star turned to a safari adventure in the Madikwe Game Reserve for the event, which saw at least one example of the behemoth getting the proper offroading treatment.