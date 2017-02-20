autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Prototype Reveals Production Taillights

 
20 Feb 2017, 17:45 UTC ·
With the 2018 Mercedes-Benz facelift now being in its final development stage, the time has come for a new move in the striptease-like unveiling process and we can now bring you the production taillights of the C-Class sedan.
The winter spyshots to your right allow you to check out the refreshed inner graphics of the C-Class. The visual changes are easier to spot when the brake lights are off, with the kinks inside the light clusters bringing a breath of fresh air to the three-pointed star automarker's line-up.

As for the headlights of the revised Mercedes-Benz C-Class, we've talked about the eight-projector LED light clusters of the model last year.

Aside from a few front and rear apron design changes and, of course, new wheel designs, the styling update delivered by the mid-cycle revamp won't bring too many elements.

Nevertheless, in the purest German tradition, the modifications that go under the skin are important. For instance, Mercedes-Benz is preparing to return to the straight-six configuration. The move will be marked by the introduction of two modular engine families of the gas and diesel kind. And these mills could make their way under the hood of the revised C-Class.

The gasoline side of the range should make use of an electric compressor, as the mills will work with a 48V system. This means we'll benefit from improvements in terms of efficiency, as well as on the drivability front, as turbo lag will be minimized.

With the current C-Class line-up already involving two hybrid powertrains, fans of combustion-electric propulsion will also be pleased, be they gasoline or diesel lovers.

Those of you willing to take a peek inside the C-Class facelift should check out our dedicated story, with a set of previous spyshots partially revealing the dashboard of the vehicle.

As for the release of the vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift should be introduced in the second half of the year, landing as a 2018 model.
