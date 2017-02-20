2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Prototype Reveals Production Taillights

With the 2018 Mercedes-Benz facelift now being in its final development stage, the time has come for a new move in the striptease-like unveiling process and we can now bring you the production taillights of the C-Class sedan.





As for the headlights of the revised Mercedes-Benz C-Class, we've



Aside from a few front and rear apron design changes and, of course, new wheel designs, the styling update delivered by the mid-cycle revamp won't bring too many elements.



Nevertheless, in the purest German tradition, the modifications that go under the skin are important. For instance, Mercedes-Benz is preparing to return to the straight-six configuration. The move will be marked by the introduction of two modular engine families of the gas and diesel kind. And these mills could make their way under the hood of the revised



The gasoline side of the range should make use of an electric compressor, as the mills will work with a 48V system. This means we'll benefit from improvements in terms of efficiency, as well as on the drivability front, as turbo lag will be minimized.



With the current C-Class line-up already involving two hybrid powertrains, fans of combustion-electric propulsion will also be pleased, be they gasoline or diesel lovers.



Those of you willing to take a peek inside the C-Class facelift should check out our



