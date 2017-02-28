autoevolution

Mopar Introduces 2017 Jeep Compass Accessories, Hood Graphic is Just $100

 
28 Feb 2017, 12:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Typical for a new Fiat Chrysler product, the 2017 Jeep Compass is the newest receiver of the Mopar treatment. The parts division has more than 90 accessories for the compact crossover, ranging from your typical cargo tote to stainless steel pedals.
Priced from $20,995 in the United States, the Compass has a lot to live up to considering how bad though successful the former model was. A key element in reaching a wide enough customer audience is, of course, customization.

“Owners can put their unique stamp on the all-new Jeep Compass right at launch with a full line of authentic Jeep accessories,” said Pietro Gorlier, the head of FCA’s parts and service arm. “Mopar celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2017, and we continue to deliver products that remain true to the DNA of each brand and the personality of each vehicle. With a full line of accessories available at launch, we’re ready to do that for 2017 Jeep Compass owners.”

You want the 18-inch cast aluminum wheels pictured in the featured photo? At $195 a pop, they’re great value for money. The rock rails, meanwhile, employ black-painted galvanized steel and are priced at $925. If it’s the black hood graphic and swoosh side decals you are most interested in, that’s $100 and $180, respectively. Jeep-branded all-weather floor mats with go for $130.

Jeep’s newest model is slated to arrive in dealership lots across the United States in the first quarter of 2017, which means that March is the earliest you can get your hands on the all-new Compass. There are five trim levels to choose from, and all of them are propelled by a 180-hp 2.4-liter Tigershark.

Curiously enough, the naturally aspirated four-cylinder is teamed with not one, not two, but three transmissions. The standard six-speed manual can be had in front- and all-wheel-drive models, whereas the six-speed automatic box is for FWD applications. Compass Trailhawk and Compass Limited models specced with AWD, however, boast a nine-speed automatic cog swapper.
2017 Jeep Compass Mopar jeep compass accessories Jeep SUV
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our JEEP Testdrives:

2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 78
2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by Rugged Ridge56
2015 JEEP Cherokee74
2014 JEEP Grand Cherokee SRT82
JEEP Wrangler Facelift56
JEEP Wrangler 56