Mopar Introduces 2017 Jeep Compass Accessories, Hood Graphic is Just $100

Typical for a new Fiat Chrysler
product, the 2017 Jeep Compass is the newest receiver of the Mopar treatment. The parts division has more than 90 accessories for the compact crossover, ranging from your typical cargo tote to stainless steel pedals.
Priced from $20,995 in the United States
, the Compass has a lot to live up to considering how bad though successful the former model was. A key element in reaching a wide enough customer audience is, of course, customization.
“Owners can put their unique stamp on the all-new Jeep Compass right at launch with a full line of authentic Jeep accessories,”
said Pietro Gorlier, the head of FCA’s parts and service arm. “Mopar celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2017, and we continue to deliver products that remain true to the DNA of each brand and the personality of each vehicle. With a full line of accessories available at launch, we’re ready to do that for 2017 Jeep Compass owners.”
You want the 18-inch cast aluminum wheels pictured in the featured photo? At $195 a pop, they’re great value for money. The rock rails, meanwhile, employ black-painted galvanized steel and are priced at $925. If it’s the black hood graphic and swoosh side decals you are most interested in, that’s $100 and $180, respectively. Jeep
-branded all-weather floor mats with go for $130.
Jeep’s newest model is slated to arrive in dealership lots across the United States in the first quarter of 2017, which means that March is the earliest you can get your hands on the all-new Compass
. There are five trim levels to choose from, and all of them are propelled by a 180-hp 2.4-liter Tigershark.
Curiously enough, the naturally aspirated four-cylinder is teamed with not one, not two, but three transmissions. The standard six-speed manual can be had in front- and all-wheel-drive models, whereas the six-speed automatic box is for FWD
applications. Compass Trailhawk and Compass Limited models specced with AWD
, however, boast a nine-speed automatic
cog swapper.