2017 Dodge Challenger Gets Special Edition For Mopar Anniversary

Are you feeling retro this year? Great, because Mopar is celebrating its 80th Anniversary with a special edition of the Dodge Challenger
, which features a two-tone paint.
The hand-painted car also gets a Shaker hood, which is cut in the middle to enable a plastic part to move freely with the engine, while the interior gets dedicated ornaments.
The American company will only build 160 of these distinctive Challengers, so be sure to get one fast (starting second quarter 2017) if you are interested in a muscle car with retro styling and two-tone paint.
Along with the car, you will receive Mopar valve stem caps, a keychain, a badge, a signed rendering of the vehicle, a dedicated booklet, and all of the features mentioned in this story. The Challenger starts at $56,885 including destination, which is $5k less than an SRT Hellcat and just as much more than a regular SRT 392 Challenger.
Customers will be able to order the special edition Challenger in Pitch Black and Contusion Blue, or Pitch Black and Billet Silver. Each pair of colors will get 80 units, and each gets a hand painted Mopar 392 logo on the driver’s side front quarter panel. The exhaust tips on this model come from the SRT Hellcat, and the 20-inch wheels have a different look than the stock units.
Mopar’s specialists have also changed the interior of the 2017 Dodge Challenger Anniversary, which now has performance seats as standard, and they have stitching in “Tungsten color.” The “Tungsten” part is just a name, and the result is a bright shade of gray.
Instead of building the distinctive Challengers on the Hellcat version
, Dodge
and Mopar have selected the 6.4-liter V8 with 485 HP
and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. Along with the Shaker hood, this model also has an “Air Catcher” cold-air intake system, which is mounted inside one of the headlights.