autoevolution

2017 Dodge Challenger Gets Special Edition For Mopar Anniversary

 
10 Feb 2017, 12:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Are you feeling retro this year? Great, because Mopar is celebrating its 80th Anniversary with a special edition of the Dodge Challenger, which features a two-tone paint.
The hand-painted car also gets a Shaker hood, which is cut in the middle to enable a plastic part to move freely with the engine, while the interior gets dedicated ornaments.

The American company will only build 160 of these distinctive Challengers, so be sure to get one fast (starting second quarter 2017) if you are interested in a muscle car with retro styling and two-tone paint.

Along with the car, you will receive Mopar valve stem caps, a keychain, a badge, a signed rendering of the vehicle, a dedicated booklet, and all of the features mentioned in this story. The Challenger starts at $56,885 including destination, which is $5k less than an SRT Hellcat and just as much more than a regular SRT 392 Challenger.

Customers will be able to order the special edition Challenger in Pitch Black and Contusion Blue, or Pitch Black and Billet Silver. Each pair of colors will get 80 units, and each gets a hand painted Mopar 392 logo on the driver’s side front quarter panel. The exhaust tips on this model come from the SRT Hellcat, and the 20-inch wheels have a different look than the stock units.

Mopar’s specialists have also changed the interior of the 2017 Dodge Challenger Anniversary, which now has performance seats as standard, and they have stitching in “Tungsten color.” The “Tungsten” part is just a name, and the result is a bright shade of gray.

Instead of building the distinctive Challengers on the Hellcat version, Dodge and Mopar have selected the 6.4-liter V8 with 485 HP and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. Along with the Shaker hood, this model also has an “Air Catcher” cold-air intake system, which is mounted inside one of the headlights.
Dodge Challenger Mopar Challenger Dodge FCA
press release
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54