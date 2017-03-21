Porsche 911 Gets More Connectivity, New Colors, And a Power Upgrade Option

Porsche’s 911 will get several improvements with the new model year. The German brand
has announced today that it will expand the range of color options for the interior
and exterior of its most know nameplate, the 911.
Several shades have been added, and a few of them, like Crayon, can also be ordered on the 718
. Evidently, the 911 will have exclusive color options, like the four-coat Saffron Yellow Metallic with intermediate sanding.
Recently facelifted
, the Neunelfer
was bound to get a few more extras to make it even more attractive on the market. Some of the new colors will be available on other models, including the Cayenne, Panamera, and Macan. The interior of each of them will be offered with more options concerning color and material combinations.
The second biggest improvement made to the range after the color options is the expansion of the connectivity services that are integrated with Porsche Connectivity. With the Connect Plus package, clients will get an integrated SIM card that supports a 4G/LTE connection.
In 14 countries, buyers will benefit from a flat data rate for navigation and infotainment services. Customers in Japan and China will also gain access to Porsche’s Concierge Service. The Panamera and the 911 get the Connect Plus as standard equipment.
In the future, clients will be able to arrange flight tickets, rental cars, hotel rooms, and restaurant reservations with the help of a Porsche Concierge. The latter will charge everything to the credit card of the owner, and all of the destinations related to the discussion will be sent to the multimedia unit.
Later this year, Porsche will offer its clients new data package options, which will allow the use of the onboard WiFi hotspot, as well as enabling additional data usage. A trip to the dealer is not required to book these data options, as they are available in the Porsche Connect Store.
Porsche cares about its existing customers, so all of the models produced from September 2015, except the Panamera, will be eligible to get the complete range of Porsche Connect services as a retrofit.
If the cars left the factory before June 2016, their owners would have to schedule an appointment at a dealer to install a software update. The retrofit process is entirely free for all cases described above.
The 911 Carrera S
, Carrera 4S
, and the 911 Targa 4S
are eligible to get a power increase to 450 HP
as an option. The improvements come from Porsche Exclusive, and they provide an extra 30 HP.
Clients must pay at least EUR 10,139 to get the package, as it includes different turbos, the Sport Chrono pack, dynamic engine mountings, a sports exhaust system, and a modified brake cooling setup.
Starting with June 2017, Porsche clients will be able to get the Power Kit as a retrofit option, but only for vehicles that already have the Sport Chrono pack.