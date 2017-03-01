autoevolution

2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Sheds Some Camo During Final Testing

 
Sergio Marchionne, FCA's boss and all-around black-sweater-wearing extraordinaire, recently let it slip that the 2018 Jeep Wrangler (JL) will look pretty much the same as the current JK.
I can’t cover them up with masking tape. The car is too distinctive.” he complained to a U.S. publication last month, thus confirming what everyone else pretty much realized by looking at camouflaged pre-production prototypes.

That said, Jeep decided to continue the Wrangler JL striptease, with a recent set of prototypes showing a much less amount of camouflage on the cars' bodies. Our spies spotted two of them from almost all angles and, as you can see in the photo gallery, only the front and rear of the models are covered in a thick layer of black masking tape.

Even so, there is a sure bet in saying that the seven-slot grill will make a return and so will the round headlights and gigantic front bumper. A slightly longer wheelbase should also be on the table, along with a mild improvement in aerodynamics thanks to a more raked but still pretty upright windshield.

Engine wise, the venerable and also problematic Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 will allegedly make a comeback in a modified form. A brand new, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engineered with Fiat will take care of the lower priced models.

On markets outside the United States, Wrangler JL customers should also expect a 3.0-liter turbodiesel designed by VM-Motori. All powerplants are to be paired to different versions of the ZF 8HP automatic transmission, but a manual six-speed shouldn't be out of the question either.

Apart from slightly better aero, the JL generation of the Wrangler will also fight to bring better fuel economy with the help of the intensive use of aluminum on its body and is expected the shed at least 100 kg (240 pounds) compared to the current model. Hardcore off-roaders shouldn't worry too much about that, though, since the car will remain body-on-frame. Expect the 2018 Wrangler to be officially unveiled by the end of the year, most likely at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. Sales should start in early 2018, with the model also set to receive a pickup version later that year.
