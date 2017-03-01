autoevolution

Jeep Will Debut Euro-Spec Compass At 2017 Geneva Motor Show

 
1 Mar 2017, 12:51 UTC ·
by
The Compass may not sell as well in Europe as it does in the U.S., but Jeep intends to bring the second-gen model on the Old Continent. The 2017 Geneva Motor Show is the venue where Jeep decided to let the compact SUV make its European premiere.
Specifics for this market have yet to be detailed, but the newcomer shouldn’t differ too much from the North American version. What Jeep did mention, though, is the availability of 17 powertrain combos "at a global level,” “best-in-class 4x4 off-road capability,” and “excellent on-road driving dynamics.”

Those are pretty tall orders considering that the Compass bridges the gap between the Renegade and Cherokee, but then again, it’s a Jeep thing. The automaker’s stand in Geneva will also let visitors experience the Compass in virtual reality, coming courtesy of a VR headset. A Trailhawk will also be present at the show to illustrate the off-road abilities of the Compass.

Also for the first time in Europe, Jeep will exhibit a very special Wrangler. It’s the Rubicon Recon, which prides itself on 32-inch tires, a half-inch lift kit, a different front axle, and heavy-duty covers for the differentials. Moparized vehicles are on the menu as well, as is the Grand Cherokee Night Eagle.

As the name implies, the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Night Eagle features more flair thanks to a blacked-out visual theme inside and out. Even the headlamp bezels and badges are painted black, as are the 20-inch aluminum wheels. The interior, meanwhile, makes use of premium Capri Black leather.

In terms of propulsion, the Grand Cherokee Night Eagle has a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel and 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 to boast. The former makes do with 250 ponies and lots of torque, whereas the latter ups the ante in the horsepower department to 286. A V8 would've been better, though.
2017 Jeep Compass Europe jeep compass 2017 Geneva Motor Show Jeep
 
