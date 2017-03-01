autoevolution

Indian Scout FTR750 Flat Track Bike Now Available For Purchase

 
1 Mar 2017, 13:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Indian Motorcycle finally returned to the flat track racing scene. It came up with a whole new motorcycle for such competition - the Scout FTR750 - which is now available for purchase.
The Scout FTR750 is the same bike currently being run by Indian’s new “Wrecking Crew” in the American Flat Track series, and can be had for $50,000. The bike features a unique, ultra-light steel frame, and sleek lightweight carbon fiber body.

The standard-issue engine on the standard Scout isn’t suitable for flat track racing so power is provided by a specially-developed 750 cc V-Twin engine that can rev up much higher. It is also fitted with a raised exhaust, a big central air box neatly integrated into the gas tank, and everything gets covered by a carbon fiber shell.

Indian’s design and engineering teams approached the new bike as the ultimate combination of advanced performance technology and design elements from the company’s legendary racing models of the past.

“Since its debut, feedback on the Scout FTR750 has been overwhelmingly positive, with unbelievable interest and demand for the bike,” said Gary Gray, Product Director for Indian Motorcycle. “The bike’s availability to all race teams will help further establish Indian Motorcycle’s presence in American flat track racing.”

For purchasing information on the Scout FTR750 racing bike and additional details, you can stop by an authorized Indian Motorcycle dealership.

The new Indian Scout FTR750 made its official debut during the 2016 season finale, when AMA flat track racing legend Joe Kopp raced it at the Santa Rosa Mile. Now, Indian Motorcycle Racing comprises three of the most successful and decorated flat track riders in the sport, including 2016 Grand National Champion Bryan Smith, 2013 Grand National Champion Brad Baker, and three-time Grand National Champion Jared Mees.

All three racers will be running the Scout FTR750 this season, pitting it against its oldest rival - Harley-Davidson.
indian scout ftr750 Indian motorcycles flat track off-road bike racing
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71