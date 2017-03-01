Indian Scout FTR750 Flat Track Bike Now Available For Purchase

Indian Motorcycle finally returned to the flat track racing scene. It came up with a whole new motorcycle for such competition - the Scout FTR750 - which is now available for purchase.





The standard-issue engine on the standard Scout isn’t suitable for flat track racing so power is provided by a



Indian’s design and engineering teams approached the new bike as the ultimate combination of advanced performance technology and design elements from the company’s legendary racing models of the past.



“Since its debut, feedback on the Scout FTR750 has been overwhelmingly positive, with unbelievable interest and demand for the bike,” said Gary Gray, Product Director for Indian Motorcycle. “The bike’s availability to all race teams will help further establish Indian Motorcycle’s presence in American flat track racing.”



For purchasing information on the Scout FTR750 racing bike and additional details, you can stop by an authorized Indian Motorcycle dealership.



The new Indian Scout FTR750 made its official debut during the 2016 season finale, when AMA flat track racing legend Joe Kopp raced it at the Santa Rosa Mile. Now, Indian Motorcycle Racing comprises three of the most successful and decorated flat track riders in the sport, including 2016 Grand National Champion Bryan Smith, 2013 Grand National Champion Brad Baker, and three-time Grand National Champion Jared Mees.



All three racers will be running the Scout FTR750 this season, pitting it against its oldest rival - Harley-Davidson. The Scout FTR750 is the same bike currently being run by Indian’s new “Wrecking Crew” in the American Flat Track series, and can be had for $50,000. The bike features a unique, ultra-light steel frame, and sleek lightweight carbon fiber body.The standard-issue engine on the standard Scout isn’t suitable for flat track racing so power is provided by a specially-developed 750 cc V-Twin engine that can rev up much higher. It is also fitted with a raised exhaust, a big central air box neatly integrated into the gas tank, and everything gets covered by a carbon fiber shell.Indian’s design and engineering teams approached the new bike as the ultimate combination of advanced performance technology and design elements from the company’s legendary racing models of the past.“Since its debut, feedback on the Scout FTR750 has been overwhelmingly positive, with unbelievable interest and demand for the bike,” said Gary Gray, Product Director for Indian Motorcycle. “The bike’s availability to all race teams will help further establish Indian Motorcycle’s presence in American flat track racing.”For purchasing information on the Scout FTR750 racing bike and additional details, you can stop by an authorized Indian Motorcycle dealership.The new Indian Scout FTR750 made its official debut during the 2016 season finale, when AMA flat track racing legend Joe Kopp raced it at the Santa Rosa Mile. Now, Indian Motorcycle Racing comprises three of the most successful and decorated flat track riders in the sport, including 2016 Grand National Champion Bryan Smith, 2013 Grand National Champion Brad Baker, and three-time Grand National Champion Jared Mees.All three racers will be running the Scout FTR750 this season, pitting it against its oldest rival - Harley-Davidson.