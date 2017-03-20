autoevolution

3,000 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Sets 232 MPH 1/2-Mile Record, with Abdulla Al Thani

 
20 Mar 2017, 15:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Much of the special aura that revolves around the Porsche crest is owed to the fact that, despite not being the most powerful cars in their classes, Porsche always manage to collect plenty of laurels, whether we're talking about motorsport or street adventures. Well, the 911 Turbo S we're discussing today is one of the exceptions that come to confirm the rule.
This is the world's fastest Porsche, with the 991.1 model we're looking at having recently managed to set a new half-mile record. In fact, the Neunelfer beat its own record, which had been set at the beginning of the month.

So while this Porscha had previously hit 223.7 mph (360 km/h), the Qatar Mile competition saw the velocity animal upping the ante to 232.6 (374.3 km/h). We'll remind you that drag varies as the square of speed, so the velocity boost is even more impressive than it might seem at first sight.

Last time we talked about the car, we expected the thing to pack over 2,500 hp, but, given the fresh accolade, we're probably looking at an output that sits closer to 3,000 ponies.

The 4.0-liter flat-six at the rear of the 911 was built by Turkish developer Es Motor and doesn't work with the typical PDK setup of the 911. Instead, we're looking at a sequential gearbox, which is the norm for such competition.

As for the driver enjoying the speeding thrills, we are talking about Abdulla Al Thani - the Qatar royal family is well-known for the extraordinary display of high-octane machine, so this is just the latest episode in a long series of such developments.

And since the 34-year-old Sheikh might just want to push things even further, we wouldn't be surprised to see this 911 Turbo S taken even further later in the year. Until we get to see how this flat-six tale evolves, you can check out the latest world record delivered by the Porsche in the piece of footage below.


 

Qatar Mile Round 2 update - 991TTS ES2K managed to broke its previous World Record with an amazing 374,3km/h 1/2 mile run (232,6mph) at 28c deg weather. We would like to thank again everyone who helped us in this project. We hope to see this car going even faster in the future ;) @a.h.600 @porsche @ekanooracing @f_performance @syvecs_ltd @billradermotorsports @officialqrc #esmotor #porsche #991tt #991tts #991turbo #es2k #ekanooracing #fperformance #syvecs #billradermotorsports #qatarmile #qatarracingclub #tunedbyemre #tuningbae

A post shared by ESMOTOR (@esmotor) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

porsche 911 turbo s Porsche Porsche 911 drag racing
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86