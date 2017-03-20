3,000 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Sets 232 MPH 1/2-Mile Record, with Abdulla Al Thani

Qatar Mile Round 2 update - 991TTS ES2K managed to broke its previous World Record with an amazing 374,3km/h 1/2 mile run (232,6mph) at 28c deg weather. We would like to thank again everyone who helped us in this project. We hope to see this car going even faster in the future ;) @a.h.600 @porsche @ekanooracing @f_performance @syvecs_ltd @billradermotorsports @officialqrc #esmotor #porsche #991tt #991tts #991turbo #es2k #ekanooracing #fperformance #syvecs #billradermotorsports #qatarmile #qatarracingclub #tunedbyemre #tuningbae

