3,000 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Sets 232 MPH 1/2-Mile Record, with Abdulla Al Thani

Much of the special aura that revolves around the Porsche
crest is owed to the fact that, despite not being the most powerful cars in their classes, Porsche always manage to collect plenty of laurels, whether we're talking about motorsport or street adventures. Well, the 911 Turbo S we're discussing today is one of the exceptions that come to confirm the rule.
This is the world's fastest Porsche, with the 991.1 model we're looking at having recently managed to set a new half-mile record. In fact, the Neunelfer beat its own record, which had been set at the beginning of the month.
So while this Porscha had previously hit 223.7 mph (360 km/h), the Qatar Mile competition saw the velocity animal upping the ante to 232.6 (374.3 km/h). We'll remind you that drag varies as the square of speed, so the velocity boost is even more impressive than it might seem at first sight.
Last time we talked
about the car, we expected the thing to pack over 2,500 hp, but, given the fresh accolade, we're probably looking at an output that sits closer to 3,000 ponies.
The 4.0-liter flat-six at the rear of the 911 was built by Turkish developer Es Motor and doesn't work with the typical PDK setup of the 911. Instead, we're looking at a sequential gearbox, which is the norm for such competition.
As for the driver enjoying the speeding thrills, we are talking about Abdulla Al Thani - the Qatar royal family is well-known for the extraordinary display of high-octane machine, so this is just the latest episode in a long series of such developments.
And since the 34-year-old Sheikh might just want to push things even further, we wouldn't be surprised to see this 911 Turbo S taken even further later in the year. Until we get to see how this flat-six tale evolves, you can check out the latest world record delivered by the Porsche in the piece of footage below.
Qatar Mile Round 2 update - 991TTS ES2K managed to broke its previous World Record with an amazing 374,3km/h 1/2 mile run (232,6mph) at 28c deg weather.
