autoevolution

TVR Reportedly Showed Its 200-mph Capable Coupe To Buyers With Reservations

 
20 Mar 2017, 15:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
TVR, the car company from Blackpool, has unveiled its latest model to a small group of clients.
The brand has decided to use Gordon Murray’s office near Guildford to host an exclusive meeting between buyers and the production specification model. Those customers have paid deposits for the car without seeing it beforehand, which requires a particular sort of faith in a company.

Autocar has learned about the meeting, but has not managed to obtain any images of the vehicle. As you can imagine, entering a presentation like this is done without a mobile phone, and if they let you enter with one, it will have a particular type of tape on its camera.

Removing the tape is synonymous with not respecting the embargo, which could have made some people get in a lawsuit with the British company, as each client has signed confidentiality agreements. According to the first leaked information on the matter, the car was shown to groups of about 30 people, and each got to meet lead managers from within the company.

The customers received a briefing that showcased the mechanical specification of the vehicle, complete with aerodynamic details and other information. The result is a car that will come with a Cosworth-developed V8 engine that will offer more than 410 HP, and it will be capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in less than four seconds.

Top speed is estimated in the range of 200 mph (321 km/h), while weight sits at about 1,200 kilograms. The launch edition of the TVR sports coupe will cost about GBP 90,000, Autocar has learned.

We also know that the all-new vehicle comes with Gordon Murray’s iStream Carbon philosophy, which implies a smart construction that involves carbon fiber.

This is its first application in the western world, while Asia has seen the structure in micro-cars, two sports car projects, and even a flat-pack truck. The first new TVR cars are expected to be delivered in 2019.

TVR supercar Gordon Murray UK TVR cars Cosworth
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78