TVR Reportedly Showed Its 200-mph Capable Coupe To Buyers With Reservations

TVR
, the car company from Blackpool, has unveiled its latest model
to a small group of clients.
The brand has decided to use Gordon Murray’s office near Guildford to host an exclusive meeting between buyers and the production specification model. Those customers have paid deposits for the car without seeing
it beforehand, which requires a particular sort of faith in a company
.
Autocar
has learned about the meeting, but has not managed to obtain any images of the vehicle. As you can imagine, entering a presentation like this is done without a mobile phone, and if they let you enter with one, it will have a particular type of tape on its camera.
Removing the tape is synonymous with not respecting the embargo, which could have made some people get in a lawsuit with the British company, as each client has signed confidentiality agreements. According to the first leaked information on the matter, the car was shown to groups of about 30 people, and each got to meet lead managers from within the company.
The customers received a briefing that showcased the mechanical specification of the vehicle, complete with aerodynamic details and other information. The result is a car that will come with a Cosworth-developed V8 engine that will offer more than 410 HP
, and it will be capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in less than four seconds.
Top speed is estimated in the range of 200 mph (321 km/h), while weight sits at about 1,200 kilograms. The launch edition of the TVR sports coupe will cost about GBP 90,000, Autocar has learned.
We also know that the all-new vehicle comes with Gordon Murray’s iStream Carbon philosophy, which implies a smart construction that involves carbon fiber
.
This is its first application in the western world, while Asia has seen the structure in micro-cars, two sports car projects, and even a flat-pack truck. The first new TVR cars are expected to be delivered in 2019.