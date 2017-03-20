autoevolution

Ford Invests EUR 600 Million In German Plant In Preparation For Focus Mk4

 
20 Mar 2017, 14:59 UTC
by
The compact segment is important Ford in Europe. And since forever, the Focus is at the forefront of the Blue Oval’s lineup in the Old Continent two reasons: it’s the best-selling Ford in this part of the world, and compact is right-sized in Europe.
Saarlouis Body and Assembly Plant in Germany is the place where the Focus Mk3 is made. Currently employing almost 6,200 workers, Saarlouis opened in 1970 and measures 3,100,000 square feet. As with every other auto factory, the time has come for Saarlouis to go to the next level with the help of an investment totaling €600 million.

A big chunk of those millions of euros will go into preparation for the next-generation Focus, which is due to go on sale in 2018. The Mk4 is a heavily-anticipated product, and has a pretty tough act to follow. Nevertheless, if Ford can pull the same trick with the MK4 Focus as it did with the seventh-gen Fiesta, then Ford has this one in the bag.

Based on pre-production prototypes spied with tons of camouflage on their bodies, the new kid on the block will grow in size thanks to an update to the Global C platform. A longer wheelbase is also on the cards, which is pretty good news considering that the current-generation Focus in hatchback form is a bit cramped back there.

Three- and four-cylinder engines will be the norm, both EcoBoost and turbo diesel units. The 1.5-liter three-banger introduced by the Fiesta ST is also due to be offered in this application, albeit with a little less power than it develops in the subcompact hot hatchback.

The all-new Focus is also in line to receive at least two stages of electrification. A hybrid is definitely coming, but its nature (regular hybrid, plug-in, or mild-hybrid) is currently a mystery. Then there’s the Focus Electric, which will definitely pack a bigger battery (33.5-plus kWh capacity) and better range (115-plus miles) than the outgoing model.
