Elon Musk Says Tesla Can Power South Australia In 100 Days or It's Free

South Australia often encounters power outages, and its government is looking for solutions.
One of the options comes from Tesla, which has previously managed to help an island shift from diesel power to solar energy
and obtain reliable power all-year-round.
However, instead of being contacted by the government, Tesla
’s next big electrification contract could be handled by a billionaire from Australia.
We are referring to Michael Cannon-Brookes, the co-founder of Atlassian, who wrote a Tweet addressed to Lyndon Rive, the vice-president for energy products at Tesla.
He also mentioned Elon Musk in the tweet, and the South African entrepreneur could not help himself from answering.
As usual with Elon Musk’ tweets, the answer was surprising and blunt. Musk told the billionaire that Tesla could install the PowerPack system and get it working within 100 days from contract signature.
To back up his claims, Musk even stated in his reply addressed to Michael Cannon-Brookes that the system would be free if the company does not complete the project in time, News.au
remarks.
We must note that Cannon-Brookes said that he could make the project happen concerning finances and politics, as long as Musk could guarantee a capacity of 100 MW in 100 days. You can see their replies in the tweet embedded below, and we think that their negotiations are serious.
Elon Musk is known for making due on his promises, and but the car company is also known for delays when launching new products. However, the power division from Tesla has previously accomplished impressive feats, and one of these could become the installation of a 100 MW network in South Australia.
With the system, the people living in the area could get rid of the fear of power outages, even in moments of additional demand, like the summer always brings on the electricity grid.
Moreover, this would be another victory of eco-friendly
energy technology in front of traditional electrical plants, which are close to making a comeback in the country.