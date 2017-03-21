This Tesla Model X Has A Bespoke Bentley Red Leather Interior, Costs $180,000

The Model X isn’t a cheap car. Even in 75D guise, pricing kicks off from $85,500. The 90D, which ramps up the range from 237 to 257 miles, is exactly ten grand more. This barely used Model X P90D
, however, is kicking on $180,000.
Listed on eBay by ’t_sportline_inc,’ the seller labels it as a one-of-a-kind creation due to a number of reasons. As pointed out by Electrek
, it’s the interior where most of the money was spent. The lower dashboard, center console, door panels, and the armrests were reupholstered in Bentley-sourced red leather with signature diamond stitching. Neat stuff, alright!
The seats boast perforated leather for added specialness, including the third row of seats. Then there’s the gloss carbon steering wheel, which is also dressed in Bentley
leather. The seller notes that this upgrade is worth just about $3,200, almost half as much as the value of the gloss carbon fiber applied to the dashboard, door cards, and center console.
As far as the exterior is concerned, every bit of chrome trim has been wrapped in gloss black vinyl for a more ominous look. The lower body plastic bits and bobs, meanwhile, are painted Tesla Pearl White, while the Evannex MX5
forged wheels give the car a slightly more aggressive stance.
Measuring 22x9.0 at the front and 22x10 inches at the rear, the wheels are swathed in Pirelli Scorpion Zero rubber measuring 265/35-22 front and 285/35-22 rear. T Sportline
mentions in the ad that it can change the color of the wheels or design at no additional cost, which is nice of them considering that the wheels and tires are appraised at $8,000.
For the audiophile who wishes to roll in a Model X
, this P90D has a Rockford Fosgate 3sixty.3 EQ Processor integrated into the factory audio system. It allows individual tuning of every of the 13 speakers. One Alpine PDX-V9 amplifier and a PDX-F6 have been installed for a total of over 1,500 watts of power. Last, but certainly not least, a 10-inch subwoofer hidden in the rear trunk does the talking for those who are all about the bass.