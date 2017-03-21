autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

This Tesla Model X Has A Bespoke Bentley Red Leather Interior, Costs $180,000

 
21 Mar 2017, 15:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Model X isn’t a cheap car. Even in 75D guise, pricing kicks off from $85,500. The 90D, which ramps up the range from 237 to 257 miles, is exactly ten grand more. This barely used Model X P90D, however, is kicking on $180,000.
Listed on eBay by ’t_sportline_inc,’ the seller labels it as a one-of-a-kind creation due to a number of reasons. As pointed out by Electrek, it’s the interior where most of the money was spent. The lower dashboard, center console, door panels, and the armrests were reupholstered in Bentley-sourced red leather with signature diamond stitching. Neat stuff, alright!

The seats boast perforated leather for added specialness, including the third row of seats. Then there’s the gloss carbon steering wheel, which is also dressed in Bentley leather. The seller notes that this upgrade is worth just about $3,200, almost half as much as the value of the gloss carbon fiber applied to the dashboard, door cards, and center console.

As far as the exterior is concerned, every bit of chrome trim has been wrapped in gloss black vinyl for a more ominous look. The lower body plastic bits and bobs, meanwhile, are painted Tesla Pearl White, while the Evannex MX5 forged wheels give the car a slightly more aggressive stance.

Measuring 22x9.0 at the front and 22x10 inches at the rear, the wheels are swathed in Pirelli Scorpion Zero rubber measuring 265/35-22 front and 285/35-22 rear. T Sportline mentions in the ad that it can change the color of the wheels or design at no additional cost, which is nice of them considering that the wheels and tires are appraised at $8,000.

For the audiophile who wishes to roll in a Model X, this P90D has a Rockford Fosgate 3sixty.3 EQ Processor integrated into the factory audio system. It allows individual tuning of every of the 13 speakers. One Alpine PDX-V9 amplifier and a PDX-F6 have been installed for a total of over 1,500 watts of power. Last, but certainly not least, a 10-inch subwoofer hidden in the rear trunk does the talking for those who are all about the bass.
Tesla Model X Bentley Tesla tuning
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75